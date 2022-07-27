ALBION — Carly Cornhill, the interpretive naturalist at Chain O’ Lakes State Park, has a passion for the conservation and care of wildlife and the environment, She couples that passion with a healthy dose of creativity to share her knowledge about the natural world with park guests.
Cornhill recently celebrated her one-year anniversary at the park, where she creates nature programs and special events. She was offered the job at Chain O’ Lakes on teh day she was defending her master’s thesis. She worked as an interpretive naturalist at Pokagon state park while she pursue her graduate studies.
Her preschool program series begins a new year in August, with fun titles like “M is for Mud.” Among the many program topics are life at the lake, life on the prairie, how animals prepare for winter and tree identification.
“The preschool programs get messy,” Cornhill said.
Preschool programs are held every Friday at 10 a.m. The August programs will be at Sand Lake beach, but all others are held at the historic Stanley Schoolhouse in the park. Programs follow the lead of Central Noble Schools in bad weather — park programs are canceled if school is canceled.
Special events on the schedule for 2022 are a Floating Campfires on Saturday, July 30, and Monday, Sept. 3; Monarch Mania Weekend on Aug. 5-6; Life as it Used to be at the Stanley Schoolhouse on Sept. 17; National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24; and All Hallows Eve on Oct. 27-29. Visit the park’s website at: on.IN.gov/chainolakessp.
Cornhill grew up in central Ohio before moving to Angola when she was an eighth-grader. She loved camping and was fascinated by the great outdoors as she explored her grandmother’s property.
After graduation from Angola High School in 2015, Cornhill headed to Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and ecology. She did several research projects in agriculture, aquatic biology, water quality and plant assessments.
As a child, Cornhill wanted to be a veterinarian but her university studies fed her passion for caring for the environment and its wildlife. Her face lights up when she talks about a marine biology course she took for her master’s degree.
“I did research on leatherback sea turtles for three weeks,” she said. “They are called ‘ballas.’”
Leatherback turtles are enormous, 6 feet long and weighing about 1,600 pounds, Cornhill said. They come ashore and lay their eggs in the sand on the beach, usually at night.
Cornhill did beach patrols for 6 to 12 hours every night, looking for turtle nesting sites.
“We measured the turtle and counted the eggs she laid,” Cornhill said. “Turtles go into a trance while they’re laying eggs, so they didn’t seem to know we were there. They dig the nest with their back legs.”
The female turtle comes out of the trance once the eggs are laid in the nest. She buries the eggs with her front flippers, rapidly and forcefully flinging the sand. Cornhill said it’s wise not to get too close.
Leatherback eggs take 75 days to hatch.
Cornhill did her master’s thesis on raccoons as predators of the nests of green sea turtles, loggerheads and leatherbacks, and ways the nests can be protected.
She recorded nesting sites and monitors nests for signs of predators and did more beach patrols at night. She recorded data on the number of eggs, how many eggs hatched, and how many didn’t. She dug up any nests that didn’t hatch and examined the embryos in the egg for clues on what might have happened.
Cornhill said the obvious solution is to keep raccoons and other predators off the beach and away from nests.
“Costa Rica had no controls for raccoons, other than just chasing them away,” she said. “But there are other ways to protect the nests.”
A cage device can be placed over the nest once the female turtle returns to the sea. Nests can be carefully moved to a hatchery or a quieter location if they are in a place below tide level or in high-traffic areas.
Cornhill is spending time these days with Chain O’Lakes’ turtles and other wildlife. Her goal is to make her programs event better, convenient and even more enjoyable for park guests.
Chain O’Lakes State Park has the reputation for an impressive Halloween experience for park guests. Cornhill is up to the challenge of incorporating her knowledge of nature into the Halloween festivities.
“I’m looking forward to Halloween in the park,” she said. “Soarin’ Hawk is coming with live birds.”
