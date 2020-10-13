Several booked into
LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from the morning of Friday, Oct. 2, through the morning of Monday, Oct. 12, according to jail records.
Autum Long, 32, of the 400 block of North Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Friday, Oct. 2, by LaGrange town police on a warrant charging criminal mischief. Long posted bond and was released.
Joshua Summey, 27, of the 100 block of Comelia Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked Friday, Oct. 2, to serve a sentence on an original charge of unauthorized entry of a vehicle.
Jalen Troyer, 18, of the 71300 block of West C.R. 250N, Shipshewana, was booked Friday, Oct. 2, to serve a sentence on an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jay Schlabach, 20, of the 9300 block of West C.R. 1100N, Ligonier, was booked Friday, Oct. 2, to serve a sentence on an original charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Steven Truxall, 37, of the 70100 block of Lakeview Drive, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested Friday, Oct. 2, by the Indiana State Police on a warrant issued by authorities in St. Joseph County, Indiana.
Wenday Weldy, 52, of the 4000 block of East C.R. 275S, LaGrange, was arrested Friday, Oct. 2, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Kerri Mieras, 39, of the 400 block of Gateway Court, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Friday, Oct. 2, by the Indiana State Police on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
John Williams, 38, of the 400 block of Gateway Court, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Friday, Oct. 2, by the Indiana State Police on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Eric Stilley, 39, of the 6900 block of Hilltop, Union City, Michigan, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 3, by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of a stolen vehicle. Stilley was held on a warrant issue by authorities in Elkhart County.
Alicia Eternicka, 34, of the 200 block of East Farver Street, Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 3, by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Samantha Bailey, 27, of the 2400 block of S.R. 20, Elkhart, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 4, by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal. Bailey posted bond and was released.
Jessica Willis, 42, of the 1900 block of C.R. 550, Montpeliar, Ohio, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 4, by LaGrange County police on a charge of battery.
Austin Moore, 23, of the 1000 block of North Townline Road, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday, Oct. 4, by LaGrange town police on a charge of battery in the presence of a child.
Sebastian Wolf, 25, of the 500 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested Monday, Oct. 5, by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to an original charge of domestic battery.
Kevin Brazier, 23, of the 3500 block of West Washington, South Bend, was arrested Monday, Oct. 5, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of operating while never licensed.
Derrick Hall, 30, of the 7600 block of C.R. 31, Goshen, was arrested Monday, Oct. 5, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Robert Slone, 40, of the 7700 block of South S.R. 3, South Milford, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear to appear for court relating to an original charge of battery.
Tylynn Watkins, 49, of the 800 block of West U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a revocation of community corrections relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Kevin Tuttle, 31, of the 1800 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was booked Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Joseph Yoder, 34, of the 400 block of West Central Avenue, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a revocation of community corrections relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
Kevin Reed, 51, of the 1900 block of Aspen Court, Huntington, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Reed posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Douglas O’Conner, 53, of the 1900 block of Aspen Court, Huntington, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and being a habitual traffic law violator. O’Conner posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Christine Hamilton, 52, of the 1900 block of Aspen Court, Huntington, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Hamilton posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Jamie Woods, 39, of the 300 block of Leroy Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and a warrant issued by authorities in Elkhart County.
Steven Gose, 50, of the 100 block of Sargeant Street, Kendallville, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange town police on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Jilyan Snyder, 38, of the 4300 block of South C.R. 1175E, Hudson, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange town and county police on charges of resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Snyder was also held on a warrant relating to original charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Erin Sizemore, 33, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested Thursday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Anthony Little, 55, homeless, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and possession of marijuana.
James Mitchell, 35, of the 700 block of North State Street, Kendallville, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to original charges of theft and fraud.
Madison McBride, 19, of the 0400 block of East U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested Friday by Wolcottville police on a warrant issued by authorities in Allen County.
Sergio Luna, 24, of the 300 block of East C.R. 700N, Howe, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Jeremiah Yuhas, 37, of the 800 block of Union Street, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order. No further information provided.
James Fries, 40, of the 2700 block of North C.R. 100E, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of marijuana and two failure to appear for court warrants on original charges of possession of methamphetamine.
Hope Lowry, no age provided, of the 500 block of East North Street, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court on an original charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant issued by authorities in Noble County charging possession of paraphernalia.
Austin Shaw, 27, of the 10800 block of QR Avenue East, Scott Michigan, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
John Wales, 25, no address provided, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of theft/possession of stolen property.
William Pallaschke, 28, of the 1200 block of River Street, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of marijuana, theft-firearm and two counts of theft/possession of stolen property.
Jeremy Tuttle, 35, of the 400 block of Lane 275A, Turkey Lake, Hudson, was arrested Sunday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of conspiracy. Tuttle posted bond and was released.
Isaiha Perkins, 18, of the 11600 block of East C.R. 415S, Stroh, was arrested Sunday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.