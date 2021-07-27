ALBION — This one even caught Mr. Preparedness off guard.
Recently retired Noble County EMA Executive Director Mick Newton was presented the Sagamore of the Wabash — the state’s highest civilian honor — during a surprise presentation Monday morning during the commissioners meeting at the Noble County Courthouse.
“I’m so very proud,” an emotional Newton said. “I don’t know what else to say.”
Newton was brought to the commissioners meeting by current EMA Executive Director Justin Stump under the guise of a discussion concerning the EMA’s offices in the new Noble County Annex currently being constructed.
Instead, he was greeted by a room full of family, friends and co-workers.
Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Stephen Cox presented the Sagamore of the Wabash to Newton on behalf of Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Cox read from his letter in support of Newton receiving the honor.
For his dedicated public service to his community as well as his country, Mick Newton represents a true servant leader whose mission is devoted to the college good of his community,” Cox’s letter read. “This award would serve as a rightful opportunity to thank Mick for his decades of work to keep Hoosiers safe.”
Newton served as a Kendallville police officer from 1968 to 2003. He then became director of Noble County Teen Court and became the public health coordinator for the Noble County Health Department from 2003-2007.
In 2007, he became the county’s first full-time EMA executive director.
Newton’s reach and expertise has extended beyond the borders of his own county.
“He is a major contributor to statewide training initiatives that take place in Noble County and the surrounding area,” Cox said in his letter. “His experience has proven vital as IDHS helps local communities plan and prepare for disasters.”
Also on hand for Monday’s presentation was former Noble County Commissioner and current state Rep. Dave Abbott.
“This is a great honor to be here today,” Abbott said. “Mick was always the first one on the scene. I never met a man more committed, more knowledgeable.”
Stump nominated Newton for the honor.
“You have given back to the citizens of Noble County for your whole career,” Stump said.
In his nomination letter, Stump wrote, “Mick has been a vital asset not only to the citizens of Noble County, but through his work collaborating with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security as he has made the entire state of Indiana a better and safer place to live, work and enjoy.”
Newton retired as full-time EMA executive director earlier this month, but is still working part-time with the agency. He said retiring wasn’t an easy decision to make.
“I loved my job,” he said. “It was just time. I haven’t always been the easiest guy to get along with, but I believed in what we’re doing.”
“You have been a true blessing to Noble County,” Commissioner Anita Hess said.
