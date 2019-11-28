Several booked into jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Cade M. Bean, 20, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hashish or hash oil, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia. Bean was held on $3,500 bond.
Michael A. Bogatitus, 30, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Monday by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bogatitus was held on $4,500 bond.
William A. Lovely, 47, of the 100 block of West Shalley Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 2:07 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence. No further information provided.
Paul R. McIntosh, 35, of the 500 block of West Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. McIntosh was held on $3,500 bond.
Reba J. Shea, 25, of the 4300 block of South S.R. 9, Albion, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Shea posted $1,750 bond and was released Monday.
Kelvin J. Shepherd, 53, of the 1300 block of East Third Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Shepherd was also arrested for possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class C misdemeanor. Shepherd was held on $4,500 bond.
Jonathan Clayton, 41, of the 1100 block of Bearville Road, Emmalena, Kentucky, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Clayton was held without bond.
Joshua D. Fritz, 29, of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Fritz was held without bond.
Brian K. Kidd, 46, of Cromwell, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on six warrants. Kidd was held without bond.
Eric M. Parke, 25, of the 200 block of Kim Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 7:32 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a CXlas A misdemeanor; and false informing/reporting, a Class B misdemeanor. Parke was held on $3,500 bond.
