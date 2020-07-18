KENDALLVILLE — Like the opportunities the organization provides, the Noble County Special Olympics recognition drive-by parade just grew.
The original intent, according to event organizer Laura Pepple, was to find a way to recognize the Noble County Special Olympics basketball team members whose season was shut down prematurely by the coronavirus.
“Our team was undefeated in tournament play,” Pepple said. “Then we thought, ‘Let’s not limit it to the basketball athletes,’” she said.
The Noble County Special Olympics will be celebrating its athletes by conducting a drive-by parade in their honor on Thursday, July 23.
Coaches and athletes are to meet at Bixler Lake on Sherman Street at 6:15 p.m. Athletes are encouraged to wear Conqueror gear and bring/wear any medals or awards that they would like to show off to the community.
The event is sort of a reverse parade. The athletes and coaches will stand on the walking trail along Sherman Street, while community members will parade past them.
Families, volunteers, and community members are to meet in the parking lot at East Noble High School, Pepple said. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Supporters will drive past the athletes, honking, waving and applauding. Cars are encouraged to have signs, balloons and decorations to make it a spectacle of a parade for the athletes.
Pepple said she expects to see most of the 20-25 Noble County Special Olympics athletes on hand for the event.
Special Olympics competition is for ages 9 and up, Pepple said.
The coronavirus has been difficult for many group of peoples, but perhaps more so for the special olympians who have lost the opportunity to gather together socially.
“We’ve all missed that very much,” Pepple said. “It’s a bummer.”
Athletes used to seeing each other two or three times a week under normal circumstances, haven’t been able to see their friends for extended periods of time. It can be difficult for the athletes, considering the social aspect is a big part of Special Olympics.
“The biggest piece we have seen is… finding a place where they can be themselves,” Pepple said.
The Special Olympics effort in Noble County is in its second year, and so far has consisted of athletes in the geographic area which encompasses the East Noble School Corp.
Pepple would like to see that expand to the areas covered by the other two school districts in the county.
“This is open to all Noble County athletes,” she said.
Special Olympics, she pointed out, benefit not just the athletes but provide a support group for their parents and other loved ones.
“We all say it’s like a family,” Pepple said.
