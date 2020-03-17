KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet scheduled for April 23 is being postponed until fall, Executive Director Kristen Johnson announced Tuesday.
The annual banquet, which draws hundreds to the Kendallville Event Center for dinner, presentation of awards and a keynote speaker — this year scheduled to be northeast Indiana native and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith — is being postponed due to coronavirus and continuing guidance to restrict large gatherings.
"The Chamber’s annual banquet, schedule for Thursday, April 23, has been postponed until the fall, date TBD. If you have already purchased tickets, your purchased will be honored at the newly scheduled event. If, however, you would like a refund, please email Lisa at lwolf@kendallvillechamber.com," Johnson wrote.
Beyond the banquet being delayed, the Chamber also announced that it will be closing to the public and canceling events for the foreseeable future.
No walk-ins will be allowed at the Chamber office until further notice. The Chamber staff will remain available via phone or email during normal businesses hours.
All Chamber meetings, workshops, and events are tentatively postponed or canceled until at least April 30. Some meetings may be scheduled as a conference call/remote webinar in the future, as the need arises. The Chamber will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly.
"The Chamber is working diligently to provide members with the necessary tools and resources to navigate during this difficult time. If you have ideas or suggestions, please feel free to reach out," Johnson wrote. "As always, our #1 priority is supporting the local economy and our member businesses."
