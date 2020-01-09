LIGONIER — The Ligonier plan commission made an unexpected appointment at its Monday night meeting.
There was a sudden vacancy for the president of the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals after former president Joe Saggars was placed in assisted living following an injury over the holidays.
Matt Kreager, who is the plan commission’s secretary, volunteered for the role, and the rest of the commission unanimously appointed him president of the BZA.
The BZA does not meet regularly. Instead, meetings are held when needed, usually not more than one every two months, but sometimes spanning six months between meetings, plan commission members said.
The plan commission also approved the West Noble Recovery Company’s contract to begin drainage work. Now, permits can be issued, and construction can begin.
They also were notified that covenants for the new Park Meadow neighborhood are in place and will last for five years.
