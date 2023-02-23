ALBION — A Noble County jury convicted a Wolcottville man Friday of four felonies relating to a crime-filled day in August 2020.
Richard J. Nagel, 46, was found guilty following a three-day trial in Noble Circuit Court of burglary, a Level 4 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 6 felony; and two counts of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
A Level 4 felony carries a sentencing range of 2-12 years in prison.
A Level 6 felony carries a sentencing range of six months to 2 1/2 years in prison.
After the verdict was read, Nagel also was designated a habitual criminal offender, which could had anywhere from 6-20 years to the sentence.
Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on April 3 in Noble Circuit Court.
Noble County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Leslie Haynes and Deputy Prosector Megan Packer prosecuted the case.
“During the course of this trial, Chief Deputy Haynes and Deputy Packer embodied the principles of hard work, dedication and professionalism that every member of the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office strives to achieve,” Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said. “The entire Noble County community should be proud to have them serving the cause of justice as part of this office.”
According to court documents, a man called the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 12:08 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2020, saying his vehicle was in the process of being stolen. The car was being driven through a cornfield near Lovette Street in Wolcottville.
Noble County deputies Grant Moser and Tanner Lock responded to that location and found the tracks in the cornfield. The deputies found the vehicle crashed into a tree.
At 1:07 a.m., a second victim reported that a handgun had been stolen from a vehicle parked on Leroy Street in Wolcottville, approximately 528 feet from where the original victim’s vehicle was stolen.
Detective Lt. Shawn Dunafin arrived on the scene at approximately 9:20 a.m. and received information that a Glock handgun had been found by the original victim’s employees near where the vehicle had crashed into a tree. Dunafin later confirmed that the gun found at the crash site was the gun reported stolen by the second victim.
As Dunafin was walking back to the crash location on foot, Noble County dispatchers were advising officers of a burglary in the 1300 block of East Northport Road, approximately eight-10ths of a mile from where the first victim’s vehicle had crashed.
Deputies at the Northport Road crime scene discovered a screen on the bathroom window of the residence had been cut. Two sets of keys were taken from the residence, including keys to a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, which was missing from the front yard.
At approximately 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2020, Rome City Marshal Paul Hoffman and Deputy Marshal Dustin Fike located a vehicle matching the description of the Silverado. Officers lost sight of the vehicle for a moment, and the driver ran away on foot, abandoning the Silverado at the intersection of Front and Harriman streets.
A caller reported that the man who had been seen driving the Silverado with police behind it had run through his yard and asked for a ride. The caller declined, and the suspect ran east in yards between Front Street and Washington Street.
Fike was advised that the fleeing man had run into the residence at 255 Front Street. The man at that address said that Nagel had entered without his permission. Officers took Nagel into custody.
Officers located several items in the abandoned Silverado, including credit cards with Nagel’s name imprinted on them.
