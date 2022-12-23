ALBION — The winter storm arrived pretty much on schedule Thursday night, creating hazardous driving conditions that continued through Friday.
“North-south roads are the worst,” Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Johnny Richie said Friday morning. “S.R. 33 is a mess.”
At 1:37 p.m., Noble County moved to an Orange level travel advisory. Only essential travel is recommended during an Orange level.
At about the same time, Noble County deputies asked dispatchers to send out an alert asking drivers to avoid U.S. 33.
Plagued with slide-offs and crashes, there were no injuries reported — at least in the overnight hours.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service had issued a warning beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters pretty much nailed it as snow made traveling a challenge early that evening, according to Noble County dispatch reports:
• At 7:11 p.m., county police were called to a vehicle in a ditch in the 11400 block of West U.S. 6;
• At 7:20 p.m., a vehicle slide through an intersection, damaging a stop sign, at the intersection of C.R. 200W and C.R. 600N;
• at 7:24 p.m., a two vehicle crash occurred at U.S. 6 and C.R. 175E. Two occupants were checked out at the scene by Parkview Noble EMS but declined further treatment;
• at 7:32 p.m., county police investigated a slide-off in the area of Waits Road and Sherman Street.
• at 9:21 p.m., a slide-off was reported at C.R. 1200E and C.R. 1000N. At that time time, a tree was reported in the roadway approximately a half mile south of that location; and
• at 10 p.m., a slide-off was reported in the area of North S.R. 3 and Lisbon Road.
The rest of the night was relatively quiet as far as crashes and slide-offs were concerned, but things picked back up with the traffic Friday morning.
The Indiana State Police worked a weather-related incident on U.S. 33 early Friday morning. And at 7:48 a.m., the Noble County Emergency Management Agency sent out an alert asking drivers to avoid C.R. 150E between C.R. 500N and C.R. 600N as multiple vehicles were stuck in the road. The road was impassible.
At 9:06 a.m., similar conditions were reported on C.R. 600W in the area of C.R. 1100N.
Richie said drivers were not helping themselves by not having their headlights on to aid in visibility, and encouraged all motorists to do so.
“Staying home would be better,” Richie said.
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Noble County plow crews were still out. According to Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers, crews pretreated the roads with a salt and sand mix on Wednesday, ahead of the storm.
Rogers said he was not sure how effective that pretreatment ended up being due to the rain that fell Thursday prior to temperatures turning cold. The salt used to help melt the snow isn’t effective at under 15 degrees, so there was no use spreading anymore now.
Rogers said by early afternoon Friday, 80% of the roads were pretty decent, but some of the north-south roads were snow-filled.
“Where it’s blowing and drifting, it’s getting worse,” Rogers said.
Rogers said the bitter cold plays havoc on plow trucks, causing fuel and brake fluids to turn to gel.
The cold also makes the snow the crews are trying to plow heavier and even the heavy trucks struggle to maintain on the roads trying to clear it.
