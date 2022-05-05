KENDALLVILLE — The city's Historic Preservation Commission may be relatively new, but board members are going to have hit the stride right away as they have 12 reviews set before them at their upcoming meeting on Monday.
The commission is tasked with reviewing the proposed building projects to ensure that they maintain the historical aspects and character of the downtown and, if they do, the board will issue a "certificate of appropriateness," new requirement before building owners pull permits for any construction.
This coming meeting will be the first time the commission completes a review and issues a certificate for it.
Kendallville's Historic Preservation Commission was formed as one requirement of the state's $2 million PreservINg Main Street facade grant, but will last well beyond this one project and act as stewards for the city's historic character long term.
Kendallville recently established its first and only historic district covering the downtown, bounded roughly by Rush Street to the south, Sargent Street to the north and the alleys on the east and west sides of Main Street behind the downtown buildings. Buildings located within that district are now subject to review whenever they want to make conspicuous exterior alteration to their structures.
Among the 12 buildings on the docket for review Monday are the first 10 buildings that were selected for work as part of the $2 million facade project that is going out to bid this summer.
Those buildings include:
• Jeny’s Tacos — 215 S. Main St.
• Kropp Insurance — 217 S. Main St.
• 100 Main — 100 S. Main St.
• The Strand Theatre — 221 S. Main St.
• Rudy’s/Love Me Two Times on Main — 105-109 N. Main St.
• Hosler Realty — 106 S. Main St.
• Treehouse Realty — 129 S. Main St.
• Kendallville Auto Parts — 101 S. Main St.
• Relaxation Station — 101 N. Main St.
• Former post office — 119 W. Mitchell St.
Also including on Monday's agenda are 219 S. Main St., Betty Lou Designs & Graphics, which needs approval before seeking a 50/50 matching facade grant from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission for a window replacement as well as City Hall, 234 S. Main St., which is hoping to purchase some new awnings.
The commission is meeting specially on Monday, but its typical meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of every month at noon at City Hall.
That day was chosen because it's one week in advance of the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission meeting, since the RDC reviews facade grant applications for its 50/50 matching program and will need to see a certificate of appropriateness for buildings in the downtown district — like Betty Lou's — that are seeking grants.
