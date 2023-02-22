ALBION — The Central Noble school board approved raises for its classified staff and substitute teachers Monday night.
Instructional assistants, who fall in the classified category, will see their hourly rate increase from $12 per hour to $12.60 per hour, a 5% hike.
According to corporation Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh, the increase will cost an additional $73,500 and will come from an excess levy appeal granted by the state.
Osenbaugh said the corporation is trying to help employees when inflation has been so high. The inflation rate for the prior year was 8.7%, Osenbaugh said, but the 5% hike for classified staff is as much as the corporation can comfortably afford.
The board approved the rate increase, 5-0.
Superintendent Robby Morgan also introduced a wage increase for substitute teachers — which also passed 5-0.
Substitutes are currently paid $95 a day, with retired teachers or substitutes who are licensed teachers in the state paid $105 a day.
The proposal brought forth by Morgan increased substitute pay from $95 to $105 a day, a 10.5% rate hike for non-licensed subs. It also provided for an increase from $105 per day to $120 per day for retired teachers or licensed subs, a 14.3% increase.
Morgan had said at an earlier meeting that the competition for substitutes made a wage hike necessary.
Also at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting:
• The board approved contract renewals for Jr./Sr. High School Principal Shawn Hoover, for Jr./Sr., High School Vice Principal Ashley Vice, Jr./Sr. High School Dean of Students Lydia Gard and Athletic Director Dave Bremer.
• Named 33-year-old Columbia City attorney Zach Baber as its new varsity head football coach.
Baber served as a volunteer assistant with the Cougars a year ago, working with the team’s linebackers and running backs.
Baber played three years of varsity football in high school. He did his undergraduate studies at Morehead State and went to law school at Northern Kentucky University’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law.
His last year on the sidelines has him eager to start the coming campaign.
“I’m really excited about it,” he said. “We have a great bunch of kids. I always loved football. I always had the desire to coach.”
• The board approved Morgan’s request to begin searching for a school psychologist.
He said the corporation spends between $93,000-$108,000 on part-time school psychological services, and the move would save a significant amount of money in the long run.
• The board heard a presentation from Central Noble Primary School Principal Brad Targgart, who hosted Monday’s meeting at his school.
The focus of the program was the school’s Amplify Reading Curriculum.
He showed video presentations from all three grade levels at the primary school.
The reading program involves whole group learning, small group learning and individual intervention when warranted.
“We hone in on what kids really need at that level,” Targgart said. “That happens throughout the day. Groups are flexible. They change throughout the year.”
As part of the curriculum, students get testing at the beginning, middle and end of the year. The date collected through the testing is very specific, allowing teachers to see what exact areas individual students to need to work with to improve their reading skills.
• The board also gave its approval beginning next year to allow second-grade students at Central Noble Primary to take the iRead-3 test, a state-mandated test to assess reading level.
If parents consent, second-grade students can take the test. If they pass it as second graders, they won’t need to take the test again as third graders.
All Central Noble second graders will be taking a practice iRead-3 test to provide information to their third-grade teachers the following year.
