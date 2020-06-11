Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Brandon R. Bentley, 33, of the 10200 block of Mildred Avenue, Leo, was arrested at 9:24 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Bentley was held without bond.
Jim A. Edsall, 57, of the 4600 block of North C.R. 400E, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:07 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or greater, a Class A misdemeanor. Edsall was held without bond.
Nathaniel S. Oliver, 35, of the 4900 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Oliver was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael N. Watson, 30, of the 00 block of EMS B5A Lane, Leesburg, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Monday on a court order relating to an original charge which was a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Watson was held without bond.
Skyler A. Woods, 25, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Woods was held on $2,500 bond.
Anthony R. Brincefield, 38, of the 5300 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was booked at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday on a court order relating a charge which was a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Justin R. Garza, 25, of the 400 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on two counts o resisting law enforcement, A Class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and a probation violation relating to an original charge which was a Level 6 felony. Garza was held without bond.
Kristopher W. Gordon, 29, of the 1300 block of South C.R. 500E, Avilla, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Gordon was held on $2,500 bond.
Hannah E. Veden, 20, of the 00 block of Vans Avenue, Coldwater, Michigan, was booked at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order, a Class B misdemeanor.
Hunter G. Wermund, 20, of the 3000 block of Tonawanda Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Wermund was held on $1,000 bond.
