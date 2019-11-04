LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Night to Shine committee received more than $4,000 worth of help last week.
The volunteer organization announced that it has learned it will receive a $2,830 grant from LaGrange County REMC Operation Round Up to support its Night to Shine. That event will be held on Feb. 7 at the Farmstead Expo Barn in Shipshewana.
Allisa Brown, event coordinator of Night to Shine said that money would be used to help cover the cost of the rental fees of the Farmstead Expo Barn and for the rental of 2 limousines this year.
“We are extremely grateful that The Farmstead Expo Barn gives us an incredible discount every year and have been so supportive the last four years. We are also excited to add a second limo this year,” Brown said.
Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs 14 and older. It was created and sponsored by Tim Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine events are held worldwide on the same night and is expected to be sponsored locally by 700 churches across the county.
In addition to the grant from the LaGrange County REMC office, Night to Shine will also receive a $2,000 grant from the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
The LaGrange First Church of God is hosting the fourth annual LaGrange County Night to Shine event this coming February. Brown’s group kicked off a special fundraising campaign last week aimed at raising $35,000 over five year to support the annual event.
For more information about Night to Shine contact Brown at 499-1360 or email her organization at lagrangenighttoshine@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.