Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Wednesday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Jason Tuttle, 34, of the 400 block of Lane 275A, Big Turkey Lake, Hudson, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on warrants charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.
Rodolfo Nieves, 24, of the 600 block of St. Joseph Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County polcie on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Braydon Speiser, 21, of the 6500 block of Covington Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Brian Mitchell, 56, of the 2200 block of West County Line Road, Indianapolis, was arrested at 6 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
Roberto Perez, 23, of North Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:01 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging operating without receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Allen Pack, no age provided, of the 25500 block of West Fawn River, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police ona warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Jose Ledesma, 22, of the 8200 block of North C.R. 1150W, Shipshewana, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Thursday by Topeka police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 5 felony.
Travis Hochstetler, no age provided, of the 10100 block of West U.S. 20, Shipshewana, was booked at 7 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
