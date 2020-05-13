KENDALLVILLE — Downtown businesses will have a chance to hook into much faster internet speeds once the streetscape is completed, as a city organization is paying to extend fiberoptic cable along Main Street.
In Wednesday’s Kendallville Redevelopment Commission meeting, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe had two updates with information from a different group, the Kendallville Local Development Corp., which is devoting more funds to the downtown project.
The Kendallville Local Development Corp., which controls the city’s economic development income tax money, has already devoted $300,000 toward the project, but now is putting up even more help.
Handshoe said the development corporation has agreed to loan approximately $170,000 to the redevelopment commission at no interest for three years. The redevelopment commission had agreed to borrow to round out the funding for the streetscape from a local lender, but the other city organization has agreed to provide the money at no interest.
The redevelopment commission has up to three years to pay back the money from tax-increment financing funds, but can pay it back earlier if its succeeds in combining and expanding its TIF districts, opening the door to more available money.
“They’ve been very gracious,” Handshoe said.
After that, Handshoe also informed board members that the KLDC had also agreed to use about $51,000 to extend fiberoptic lines through the downtown to serve Main Street buildings.
Fiberoptic cables allow for much higher bandwidth data connections that traditional cable, which will create an opportunity for high-speed broadband internet and data speeds downtown.
“The KLDC voted to pay for the contract with Ligtel to run fiberoptic to the railroad tracks and KPC and all the way up to Reick Insurance, that will be a big selling point for businesses that want to locate in the downtown,” Handshoe said.
