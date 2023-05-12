KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville’s skatepark is designed on paper. A new sign marks the future spot in the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex where the skatepark will be built. A map shows the design and layout of the features.
The next step is to raise the dollars to start construction and finish the concrete structure.
Skatepark volunteers, collaborating with Kendallville Park & Recreation Department, are embarking on the next phase of fundraising.
Skatepark committed member Diane Peachey said organizers would like to have in hand most of the $357,000 the skatepark will cost before construction begins, perhaps by fall.
There’s $170,000 in the bank now.
The Olive B. Cole Foundation and Dekko Foundation have given grants for the skatepark, Peachey said. Organizers also want to raise enough money to establish an endowment fund for future maintenance.
The concrete skatepark will be low maintenance, requiring a concrete sealant once a year to protect the surface. In her research, Peachey discovered that other communities reported few incidents of graffiti or vandalism because park users policed the area themselves.
Hunger Skateparks has designed the layout to accommodate skateboard, BMX bikes, inline skates and scooters. Admission is free to all users of all ages and skill levels, from beginner to expert.
Peachey noted that the park department has paved the road connecting the outdoor recreation complex with the east side of Bixler Lake Park, and installed a sidewalk. Both features improve driving, biking or walking access to the recreation complex and the new skatepark.
Another committee member, Cathy Berry, said she is encouraging donations in memory of her significant other, the late Chris Streb, a popular and expert BMX rider in Kendallville.
Berry said Streb encouraged his son and daughter in their pursuit of the BMX sport. Streb also enjoyed martial arts and was a singer and musician.
Berry said Streb was an early proponent of the skatepark concept in the 1990s, but his idea was ahead of its time.
The Community Foundation of Noble County is the fiscal agent to collect tax-deductible donations. Here is how to donate:
Online
Scan the QR code on the sign at the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex or the QR code in the brochure available there; or go to www.cfnoble.org/donate-now/donate-online.
The Donate Online screen: Enter the amount of the donation and select “I would like the donation to go to a specific fund.” Then click the Fund Box to select: Kendallville Skatepark Fund.
By check: Make checks payable to Community Foundation of Noble County, with “Kendallville Skatepark Fund” in the memo line. Mail checks to the Community Foundation of Noble County, P.O. Box 127, Kendallville IN 46755.
For more information, go to www.kendallvilleskatepark.com.
