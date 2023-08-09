Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Jawaan L. Booze, 38, of the 800 block of West Wolf Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Booze was held on $1,500 bond.
Kyler Gayhart, 21, of the 1000 block of West U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:48 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Gayhart was held on $25,000 bond.
Nolan T. Jones, 27, of the 100 block of West Lafayette Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Jones posted $1,500 bond and was released Thursday.
Kevin K. Kingery, 68, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 190W, Howe, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Thursday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Kingery was held without bond.
David M. Owens, 37, of the 11400 block of North Candy Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Owens was held on $2,500 bond.
John E. Valenti III, 48, homeless, of Kendallville, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Valenti was held on $2,500 bond.
Johnathan Aza, 19, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior conviction within 15 years, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Aza was held without bond.
Jerry Manns, 44, of the 100 block of East Fourth Street, Avilla, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Friday by Avilla police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Manns was held on $8,053.87 cash bond.
Andrews J. Sanchez, 44, of the 2200 block of East C.R. 600N, Albion, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Sanchez was held on $2,500 bond.
Stanley A. Strater, 71, of the 200 block of East Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:24 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Strater was held on $2,500 bond.
Jorge A. Villanueva, 52, of the 1900 block of Elkhart County Road, Ligonier, was booked at 6:20 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jenica L. Watkins, 19, of the 3800 block of West Albion Road, Albion, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor. Waktins was held without bond.
Brandon M. Zumbrun, 42, of the 10400 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:28 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Abraham S. Ahmed, 22, of the 1400 block of Town Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of battery-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. Ahmed was held on $2,500 bond.
Sadie K. DeLeon, 24, of the 1900 block of Leer Street, South Bend, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. DeLeon was held without bond.
Jucanus R. Hardesty, 32, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was booked at 8:49 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Aaron L. Williams, 43, of the 5700 block of South C.R. 550E, Wolcottville, was booked at 9:25 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Doneil L. Denson, 46, of the 500 block of South Walnut, Bryan, Ohio, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Denson was released on his own recognizance.
Jason Hall, 38, of the 200 block of Anglng Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-with passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Hall was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeremy J. Miller, 45, of the 1700 bloc of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Noel D. Nord II, 35, of the 6500 bloc of South Bend Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a body attachment warrant. Nord was held on $500 cash bond.
Cody P. Knight, 45, of the 900 block of Nuttman Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Knight was held without bond.
Edwin A. Martin-Beltran, 39, of the 5950 S. S.R. 109, Columbia City, was arrested at 4:16 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Martin-Beltran was released on his own recognizance.
Michael J. Mosurak, 44, of the 9600 block of East Seneca Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Monday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Bailey J. Ummel, 20, of the 7400 block of West C.R. 200S, Kimmell, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor possessing an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Ummel was held on $2,500 bond.
Melissa Wheeler, 44, of the 9600 block of Fenwick Lane, New Haven, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Wheeler posted $2,500 bond and was released Monday.
Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Thursday through Monday, according to jail records.
Nolan Jones, 27, of the 100 block of West Lafayette, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange town police on a temporary custody order issued by authorities in Noble County. He was transported to the custody of Noble County authorities on Thursday.
Jeremy Summers, 41, of the 800 block of Hawpatch Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange town police on a charge of driving while suspended. No bond information provided.
Donald Foncannon, 46, of the 300 block of Barton Avenue, Indianapolis, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order. No bond information provided.
Alexander Jackson, 28, of the 2300 block of South Conard Avenue, Cicero, Illinois, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 2 felony. No bond information provided.
Shayla Schaeffer, 31, of the 500 block of Union Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Andrew Arft, 37, of the 4200 block of North S.R. 9, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange town police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense. No bond information provided.
Derek Farber, 42, of the 400 block of North Canal Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 11 a.m. Friday by LaGrange town police on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor. No bond information provided.
Kristina Knepp, 55, of the 900 block of East C.R. 450S, Wolcottville, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
James Nolt, 42, of the 67100 block of Shimmel Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 9:32 p.m. Friday by Shipshewana police on a charge of invasion of privacy. No bond information provided.
Daven King, 34, of the 8600 block of East C.R. 275S, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of battery with moderate bodily injury. No bond information provided.
Julie McCann, 50, of the 100 block of South Nottawa Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. No bond information provided.
Moises Perez-Lopez, 22, of the 600 block of Main Street, Goshen, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange town police on charges of operating while never licensed and operating while intoxicated-endangerment. No bond information provided.
Charles Hire, 57, of the 1100 block of East C.R. 455S, LaGrange, was booked at 9 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Roni Bolian, 24, of the 6200 block of C.R. 33, Goshen, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of domestic battery and invasion of privacy. No bond information provided.
Maurice Hardman, 40, of the 4800 block of Dakota Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled drug. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.