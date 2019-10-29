Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Jordan H. Albright, 32, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Albright was held on $3,500 bond.
Jamee M. Bonds, 36, of the 400 block of Washington Street, Rome City, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Bonds was held on $3,500 bond.
Donald E. Davies, 35, of the 5600 block of Werling Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Thursday on a court order. Davies was held without bond.
Tristan B. Kammerer, 21, of the 6300 block of East C.R. 850N, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:34 p.m. Thursday on a court order. Kammerer was held without bond.
Emily A. Malcolm, 36, of the 2800 block of Cainbridge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Malcolm was held without bond.
Philip B. Snider, 29, of the 400 block of East Fifth Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. Snider was held on $4,500 bond.
Chelsey S. Woodward, 28, of the 4400 block of East. C.R. 1300N, Syracuse, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Woodward was held without bond.
Chantel H. Baker, 29, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 525W, Wawaka, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor. Baker was held on $3,500 bond.
Elizabeth J. Bottjer, 28, of the 700 block of Riley Road, Kendallville, was booked at 9:06 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Parker L. Cooke, 19, of the 1900 block of South Old S.R. 3, Avilla, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor. Cooke was held on $3,500 bond.
Christopher C. Lopez, 44, of the 10100 block of East C.R. 1000N, Kendallville, was booked at 10:01 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Jamison S. McCoy, 33, of the 500 block of East Michigan Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. McCoy was held on $4,500 bond.
Austin R. Schlemmer, 32, of the 4300 block of North C.R. 1200W, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Schlemmer was held on $3,500 bond.
Kyle L. Baker, 36, of the 400 block of North Hill Road, Avilla, was arrested at 11:32 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Baker was held on $3,500 bond.
Rashun A. Carter, 28, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was booked at 9:41 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No further information was provided.
Andrew W. Kellogg, 30, of the 6200 block of West C.R. 400S, Columbia City, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Kellogg was held without bond.
Roger L. Storey, 44, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was booked at 7:10 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No further information was provided.
