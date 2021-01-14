ALBION — With its latest attempt unsuccessful, the town of Albion is entering uncharted territory in order to meet state requirements for discharge from its sewage pond system.
“There is a pilot study going on right now,” Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker told the Albion Town Council during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
No details concerning the methods being tried to address the ammonia problem were revealed during Tuesday’s public meeting, but Forker said the company is attempting a new approach to fixing the issue.
The town has not been billed for the attempt.
If the company — KML Inc. of LaOtto — is successful, town officials said, the Albion pilot program will be used as a selling point to other communities facing similar issues.
Council president Vickie Jellison wanted to know Forker’s overall view on the project.
“Are you happy with where we’re going?” she asked.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Forker answered.
In November, after having spent $500,000 to fix its ammonia problem at its sewage ponds, the Albion Town Council learned the town is still not in compliance with Indiana Department of Environmental Management guidelines in regards to the level of ammonia leaving the sewage ponds as effluent.
In fact, sewer department employee Aaron McGinnis said at the time, “Our ammonia levels are borderline higher than they’ve ever been.”
That triggered Albion Town Councilman Darold Smolinske, who requested the town’s committee which has been overseeing the issue to meet with the town’s engineers, Wessler Engineering.
The full council agreed such a meeting was a good idea.
During the Sept. 8 meeting of the Albion Town Council, Albion Wastewater superintendent Terry Forker told the council his department was “going in the right direction,” in regards to compliance with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management regarding the amount of ammonia being released from the lagoon system as effluent.
In a split vote, the Albion Town Council voted July 14 to retain the services of Wessler Engineering, the firm who designed the upgrade to the town’s sewage ponds in order to meet compliance requirements set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The council voted 3-2 to spend up to $54,500 on a contract with Wessler to provide what the firm referred to as Phase II of its attempts to lower ammonia levels being released from its sewage pond system to meet IDEM standards.
The town spent more than $500,000 in putting in a new aeration system into the ponds to help — it was hoped — to solve the problem. Testing over the winter again found the town to still be non-compliant with IDEM standards.
“I wish Phase I worked better than it did,” Wessler Engineering’s Aaron Hutton said at a previous meeting. “It did make significant improvements.”
Hutton said in addition to the design contract offered July 14, the hard costs of the second phase could range anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000. But he believed the fix would be closer to the $100,000-$200,000 range.
During the Sept. 8 meeting of the town council, Forker announced he had bypassed the first sewer pond where the waste is normally received and was getting better results.
The original design of the system had the untreated waste entering the first pond, then slowly being moved to a second pond. The final stop was a finishing pond, from which the water was released into a ditch.
Forker took a sample from the first pond or cell to the Kendallville Wastewater treatment plant. Under a microscope, Forker discovered that the entire sample was dead.
“It was septic,” Forker said. “There was no life.”
The town relies on micro-organisms to eat at the waste materials, breaking it down so the water can be cleaned and released.
There were no active bugs in the first cell.
“Cell one was causing us a lot of problems,” Forker told the council. “It was contaminating cell two.”
Last year’s attempted fix of the ammonia levels involved partitioning the second pond or cell into two parts through the use of a curtain which limited water flow from one section to the next.
During the November meeting, McGinnis told the council the fixes weren’t working
“We’re out of compliance today, if not, tomorrow,” he said. “It’s a little disheartening.”
On Tuesday, Councilman Don Shultz expressed his frustration with the work being down by Wessler to fix the problem. He was one of two dissenting votes on giving Wessler the new $54,000 contract.
“They’re trying really hard to nail this down,” Town Manager Tena Woenker said.
