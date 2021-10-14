ALBION — Nearly a year into the process, and the Noble County Plan Commission is still trying to send a proposal of a zoning over lay ordinance which can pass muster with the Noble County Commissioners.
Albion is also wading into the deep end of the pool as it considers regulations it would like to see required for commercial entities interested in developing a solar field within the town’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction.
A North Carolina-based company is talking with landowners north of Albion about potentially leasing their properties for a commercial solar field.
By state law, the town of Albion has zoning jurisdiction two miles beyond its center, from C.R. 500N south to C.R. 100N, and from C.R. 200W east to C.R. 200E.
Property owners within that zoning boundary to the north have been contacted about potential leases.
“There is great potential that it would come within our two-mile zoning (control),” Albion Town Council President Vicki Jellison said during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled council meeting.
The town is keeping an eye on Noble County’s progress in creating such guidelines for potential commercial developers to follow, but has been working on its own solar ordinance for some time.
“We’ve got the wheels turning,” Albion Plan Commission president Scott Cole said. “It’s just a matter of getting it down to paper.”
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council passed on second and final reading its proposed budget for 2022.
The Albion Town Council held its first public hearing and approved on first reading the budget during its regularly scheduled meeting Sept. 14.
The proposed 2022 budget is actually a few dollars less than was advertised for 2021 with one notable exception — the nearly $500,000 the town will have from the American Rescue Plan.
The 2022 total budget advertised is $4,712,371 for all town funds. The 2021 budget was $4,183,613.
Take away the ARP funds, and Albion town government projects to spend $4,176,612 in 2022, or $7,001 fewer than it had budgeted a year ago.
The town has received its first of two installments of approximately $250,000 in ARP funding but has not appropriated any of that money to be spent this year. The town will receive another $250,000 installment in 2022.
The town has to submit a plan on how it will spend the money before it can be appropriated and spent.
According to the feds, the money can be spent:
• to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality;
• to respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers;
• for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency; and
• to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
In an allowance to the effects of the coronavirus, the state is allowing municipalities like Albion to transfer $50,000 in unspent rainy day fund money to next year’s rainy day fund balance.
