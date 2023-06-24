COLUMBIA CITY — Norma J. Ramsey, 84, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Kingston at Dupont Assisted Living, Fort Wayne, where she was a resident since November 2020.
Born on June 26, 1938, in Garrett, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Lenore (Walburn) Hennessey. Growing up near Kimmell, she completed Kimmell Grade School and attended Cromwell High School.
On Oct. 7, 1956, she married a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, Dean A. Ramsey, embarking on a 61-year journey raising two sons. They have always made their home in Columbia City. Norma lost her husband and the love of her life, Dean, on March 23, 2017.
In 1972, Norma went to work for Columbia City Schools at Mary Raber Elementary School as a teacher’s aide. Working with and inspiring children through the years, she retired in 1994.
A 65-year Columbia City United Methodist Church member, she participated in the choir and women’s groups.
She enjoyed raising flowers that adorned her home and collecting face figurines. When the grandchildren came along, they became her pride and joy. In her senior years, she was a regular at the YMCA water aerobics classes and delighted in trips to Shipshewana, searching for a new figurine.
Surviving are a son, Alan D. (Dawn) Ramsey, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Justin (Emily) Ramsey, Tyler Ramsey, Jennifer (Nick) Mata and Jessica (Patrick) Chung; 11 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Lori Ramsey; and a half-sister, Sally (Dennis) Woebbeking.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Perry Ramsey; an infant great-grandson, Jace Ramsey; and a half-sister, Sandra Hartman.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, June 24, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at South Park Annex Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 p.m., until the service on Monday, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Norma’s honor are to Whitley County Community Foundation.
