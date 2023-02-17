KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville residents needed the police a little less in 2022, but officers remained business working criminal cases as the city saw sizable jumps in drug cases as well as thefts and burglaries.
Kendallville's uptick in drug busts mirrors a similar spike in numbers from the Noble County Sheriff's Department, which also saw sharply rising drug numbers in 2022.
It's not the only area KPD saw upticks either as even though total calls for service dropped, officers were keeping themselves busy on the enforcement side.
According to the police department's annual report prepared by Chief Lance Waters and submitted to the Kendallville City Council, city officers responded to 14,014 total calls for service, a slight decrease 14,481 in 2021 and about 2,100 lower than the three-year average.
Of those, 448 were criminal investigations, nearly the same as 446 a year ago and actually down a little compared to the three-year average.
But within than number, the department saw some notable rises in particular types of cases.
Drug cases, especially, majorly spiked year-over-year, with 311 drug charges filed, up 62% from 192 in 2021. Last year's total was also nearly 150 cases higher than the three-year average.
Meth made just over a third of the total drug work by the department last year, accounting for 113 cases, which is also up 50 compared to the three-year average.
Kendallville's not alone in seeing a big jump in drug activity last year, as the sheriff's department reported its cases nearly doubled from 152 in 2021 to 270 in 2022.
Waters attribute's the rise in drug enforcement to have a fully staffed department as well as multiple drug-sniffing K-9 officers who have helped identify many more violations. Frodo, a Springer Spaniel the department added in 2020, helped his human partner collar 51 suspects last year.
Waters said the uptick is a combination both of more enforcement from officers but also just more drugs they're running into on the street.
"We're doing an excellent job of seeking out narcotics and the K-9s have been a big help with that and their handlers have been excellent at that," Waters said. "There's also a good portion of the year where so much of the narcotic that we confiscated, so many times you'd have meth and it would test positive for methamphetamine and it was also testing positive for fentanyl, so you're getting a charge of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance."
The department's two K-9 officers have been instrumental in catching more drugs on the street, Water said. Frodo works with Sgt. Justin Beall on third shift, while Bobi, who works with Officer Robert Kline, just recently moved to first shift. The K-9 program has been so successful that Waters said he wants to talk to his officers and city administration about the possibility of adding a third dog so that all three shifts would be staffed with a K-9.
"I just think they're doing a great job right now and I think we may at least look at doing that," the chief said.
Thefts were also up markedly, to 178 in 2022 from 125 in 2021, while burglaries remain relatively rare with just eight cases, an increase from six the year prior.
Waters noted in his report that a majority of theft cases involved an unlocked vehicle or building.
"The majority of the vehicle thefts investigated could have been prevented if the vehicle was locked and/or the keys were not available to the criminal," he wrote. "The Kendallville Police Department strongly encourages citizens to lock both their homes and vehicles when left unattended. Also, do not leave valuable items in view in one's vehicle."
The city also saw more fuel drive-off thefts than usual, which Waters attributes to the high gas prices that hit the area last year, topping $5 per gallon at its worst. Thefts often go up during harder economic times, so the rise may be attributable in part to worsening fortunes during this latest period of high inflation.
KPD officers also boosted their traffic enforcement numbers last year, issuing 318 citations compared to 264 the year prior, and sharply increased motorist warnings to 3,111 from 1,191.
Traffic accident numbers were similar, with slightly more injury accidents at 76 compared to 64 in 2021, but fewer property damage accidents at 445 compared to 472.
Not everything was an increase last year, however, as alcohol-related crimes were down, dropping to 45 total including 36 operating while intoxicated cases, both down from 75 and 60, respectively, the year prior.
Waters noted the warning-to-ticket ratio sat at about 10-to-1, which he felt like was a good split.
Sex crimes and crimes against children also decreased in 2022, falling to 41 cases from 65 in 2021.
"Suspicious activity" remained the most common type of call fielded by dispatchers and officers (576), followed by citizen assist (555) and civil complaints/disturbance (427), welfare checks (373), animal complaints (372) and juvenile incidents and disabled vehicle assists (both at 302).
Code enforcement, which falls under the police department umbrella, dipped a little bit in 2022 with 347 violation notices issued, down from 436 in 2021. That being said, the department a new full-time code enforcement officer, Chad McKinley, who is tasked primarily with structure-related violations.
Otherwise, one of the most notable advancements in 2022 was KPD and East Noble working together to create a third school resource officer position. Officer Dwight Miller was selected to fill that role, which his work primarily focused in East Noble's elementary schools.
KPD now has three resource officers — Lt. John Dixon who primarily works the high school, Officer Sydney Shartzer at the middle school and Miller working the elementaries.
