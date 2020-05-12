ROME CITY — For the second time in as many months the town of Rome City is losing another dedicated law enforcement officer to retirement.
Rome City Marshal Jim Sheffield, who announced his retirement during the April town council meeting announced the retirement of Mark Feller during Monday night’s meeting.
Feller has been a dedicated reserve and part-time officer for the department for the past 25 years. Feller’s last day will closely coincide with Sheffield’s who is set to retire May 29 after five years on the force and 40 years of law enforcement.
Feller who started with the force in 1994 as a reservist, said he has many fond memories from being on the force.
In his letter to the department and town Feller said he is looking forward to spending more time with his granddaughter and out on the lake.
“I want to thank you and the citizens of Rome City for all that you have done for me,” he said in his letter.
Sheffield said Feller has served continuously and loyally over his 25 years.
“He has been a good representative of the office,” Sheffield said. “I found him to be reliable and professional, as good as anyone I have worked with over the years.”
Sheffield recommended the town council sign a proclamation honoring Feller as a bonafide retiree from the town’s department. This will allow Feller to procure any federal recognition that is coming his way.
The board approved the proclamation unanimously.
During Marshal Sheffield’s report the council also addressed the renewal and licensing of golf carts in the community. With the town office being closed the board decided that residents can make an appointment with the marshal’s office to renew their golf cart registration stickers.
Residents must have a registration sticker on their golf carts to be able to operate them within the town and around Sylvan Lake.
Sheffield said his department is currently not ticketing those residents who don’t have registrations, but he encourages everyone to make an appointment before summer arrives.
In other business:
• a contract with Heritage Roofing Solution for $6,955 was approved to replace the roof on the watershed building.
• a decision on approving funds toward the county’s Spillman contract was once again tabled
• bids for painting the street garage was tabled to the June meeting
• tax abatements were renewed for Precision Momentum and Sylvan Farms
The next town council meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 8.
