ALBION — Plenty of minutia. A little bit of perhaps robbing Peter to pay Paul — while staying within state spending rules.
The Noble County Council opened three days of budget hearings Monday morning.
Budget hearings continue from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. today and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday in the Commissioners Room at the Noble County Annex on York Street.
A public hearing on the overall budget will take place in September with adoption scheduled for October.
Budget hearings are open to the public.
Noble County’s various department heads were given guidance by the state on what to submit as a preliminary proposal. The growth quotient set by the state called for a 4% overall increase from what had been budgeted this year.
The council had suggested wage increase of 5% for all county workers, but increases of less than 4% in other areas of their budgets to meet the overall 4% growth threshold allowed by the state.
According to Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel, the county’s financial advisor estimated the county would bring in $17 million to its General Fund in 2024. Knafel stressed this is only an estimate.
The budgets submitted for review totaled just over $18 million in General Fund expenditures.
Knafel estimated the county would close its books on this fiscal year with approximately $3.6 million in its General Fund.
If the revenue estimates are accurate at $17 million, and the submitted budgets all passed as submitted at $18 million, the county would have to eat into its end of year balance to make ends meet..
Noble County Auditor Shelley Mawhorter said the county’s financial advisor, Jeff Peters, said the county was in good shape to swallow that overage — at least this year.
“Jeff said we’re really healthy at this point,” Mawhorter said.
Noble County Council president George Bennett said that doesn’t mean the council won’t be looking to trim the requests if possible.
“We’ll be as frugal as we can,” Bennett said.
Councilman Doug Harp said he took the overage spending seriously.
“My concern is if we do it year after year,” Harp said, it’s not sustainable.
Making cuts wouldn’t be easy, Harp said. Gone are the years when department heads would inflate their numbers in the hopes that cuts wouldn’t hit too deeply.
“A lot of departments had a lot of fluff in their budgets in the old days,” Harp said. “It’s not like that anymore.”
Many departments attempt to offset spending tax money from other funds — something that requires council approval.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber was the first to take the hot seat during Monday’s hearings. The council went line by line through wage increases sought by the department, raising questions and seeking clarification.
Weber had become adept at using funds in creative — state sanctioned — ways to make ends meet while being conscious of tax dollars.
For example, Weber budgets every year for the purchase of 3-4 police cars. The money is taken from the county’s CEDIT revenues. But this year, the budgeted amount from CEDIT would only purchase 2 1/2 cars. So Weber used money from his Commissary Fund at the Noble County Jail to help make up the difference.
Weber told the council he was willing to be flexible, saying uniform and janitorial line items in the General Fund budget could be taken out of the commissary fund if necessary.
Last year, Weber returned $133,000 in unused monies from his 2022 budget back into the General Fund.
This year, things may be more tight.
His 2024 budget for the Noble County Jail — separate from the budget for the sheriff’s department — had anticipated a 10% budget increase. The bulk of that extra expenditure is needed because of inflation-driven food costs and medical expenses for inmates.
