LIGONIER — With the upcoming closure of Vibracoustic USA’s Ligonier facility workers will be eligible for Trade Adjustment Assistance benefits.
Vibracoustic USA, an automotive industry industry supplier with seven campuses in the United States announced the closing of its Ligonier facility in December.
The WARN letter sent to the city of Ligonier did not provide a reason for the closure, but the company said Dec. 3 in an email that the economic downturn factored into the decision. The Ligonier facility, which is scheduled to close this spring currently has around 90 employees.
TAA is administered by the U.S. Department of Labor through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. TAA assists workers who have lost their jobs due to foreign trade and anyone affected can seek help at their local WorkOne center.
Any worker laid off from Vibracoustic on or after July 22, 2019, or any worker scheduled to be laid off before Nov. 6, 2022, may be eligible to apply for TAA benefits. Benefits include 100% of all required training costs, income support for 130 weeks, job search and allowances, wage subsidy and health care tax credit.
Workers have up to 26 weeks from their certification date, or 26 weeks from their separation date (whichever is later) or enroll in training to receive income support benefits. For more information on the TAA program, visit in.gov/dwd/taa or call 317-914-7323 or TradeActPetitions@dwd.IN.gov.
The WARN letter sent to the city of Ligonier said job cuts were scheduled to begin Jan. 15, although some of the employees will remain in their roles as late as June 30.
According to Vibracoustic, employees are eligible to transfer to new roles at other locations, but company representatives did not indicate whether any employees had signaled interest in doing so yet, calling the drawdown an “ongoing process.”
When the plant closure was announced, Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel said she was saddened to receive word.
“It is always with sadness and a heavy heart when we are notifies that one of our industry have decided to shut down and/or relocate,” Fisel said. “Vibracoustic has been a vital part of our industrial base. They have provided good job opportunities for many. As always, we have a great concern for all who will be losing their jobs. Having a great working partnership with Noble County EDC and the Work One team, we can help match employers with jobs to those who have lost jobs.”
The Vibracoustic closure was the second large plant closure in Noble County announced in 2020 after LSC Communications in Kendallville said it was shuttering its book-binding plant by the end of the year, costing 307 workers their jobs.
Earlier in 2020, some plants had large-scale furloughs while Indiana was under its stay-at-home order, but those job losses were temporary, with most facilities bouncing back once the state reopened.
Noble County’s unemployment rate has rebounded close to where it was prior to the onset of COVID-19 in March, and county economic development officials have said that industries are facing a familiar pre-COVID problem again — finding enough workers for already available positions.
