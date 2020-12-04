Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Shawn R. Barhydt, 46, of the 8900 block of Gilbert Lake Road, Kimmell, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felon; domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Barhydt was held on $2,500 bond.
Mercedes N. Sexton, 21, of the 57600 block of C.R. 117, Goshen, was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier Police on a charge of criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Sexton was held without bond.
Kyller L. Goble, 21, of the 3500 block of West Sycamore Lane, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Goble was held on $2,500 bond.
David F. Stottler, 50, of the 3400 block of North C.R. 700E, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on warrant charging a Level 5 felony. Stottler was held without bond.
