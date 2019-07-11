ALBION — Three Fort Wayne people arrested late Tuesday in connected to an armed robbery at Little Caesar's in Kendallville have been charged and are also being charged with a Monday-night robbery at Kendallville's Subway restaurant.
Prosecutors allege the trio — Jordan Street, 20, Quandeja Whitt, 20, and Antonio Wilson, 21, all of Fort Wayne — robbed Subway on U.S. 6 on Monday night, then returned Tuesday night to hold up the Little Caesar's restaurant on Main Street.
The Noble County Prosecutor's Office filed formal charges Thursday morning.
All three are each facing two Level 3 felony counts of armed robbery. Street is also facing two additional charges, a Level 6 felony count of theft of a firearm and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
A Level 3 felony carries potential penalties of three to 16 years in prison. Since the alleged robberies occurred as two separate instances, it's possible that, if convicted, sentences could be run consecutive to each other.
According to probable cause affidavits filed with the charges, police were called to Little Caesar's, 119 N. Main St., at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday in response to an armed robbery.
Multiple officers responded to the report, and while making his way to the restaurant, Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Doug Davis spotted a maroon Chevrolet Impala a few blocks from the restaurant, which was the only vehicle on the road at the time.
A woman stepped out of the driver's door after Davis stopped the vehicle and two people were in the rear seat. As Whitt approached Davis, one of the men in the back seat, later identified as Street, got out and allegedly began to run away.
Davis ordered Street to stop, but he didn't, according to court documents. Other officers arrived and began to pursue Street.
Davis recovered some items from the car including a black back pack and a .380-caliber pistol that was found on the car's back seat. He also later located a red full-face mask on the floor of the vehicle.
Whitt and Wilson were handcuff and taken to the Kendallville Police Department.
Meanwhile, Kendallville Officer Matt Gillison spoke to employees at Little Caesar's, who told him that two males entered the restaurant wearing masks, one red, one blue. Both males were armed with handguns and demanded cash from the register and safe. The safe was time-locked, however, requiring a 5-minute wait before it could be opened.
After ordering the employees to the back of the building, the two suspects left the restaurant, according to court documents.
Later that evening as police searched the area for Street, police received a 911 call from a resident about a suspicious person in the area. Gillison arrived and located Street and took him into custody. Street allegedly possessed a 9-millimeter Beretta pistol, which came back as stolen after its serial number was run.
On Wednesday morning, police interviewed Whitt. Whitt said she came from Fort Wayne together with Wilson, known to her as "Tone," and Street, who she called "J-Money," and parked behind Little Caesar's, while the two men got out and went inside. They returned a few minutes later, out of breath, and she drove away, according to court documents.
Also Wednesday, officers interviewed Wilson, who also related that the trio drove up from Fort Wayne and parked behind the Little Caesar's. Wilson said he and Street went in — Street in the blue mask and Wilson in the red mask — and allegedly ordered employees at gunpoint to give them money from the register and safe, according to court documents.
Wilson allegedly told police he was carrying the .380-caliber pistol that was recovered from the card.
Police then interviewed Street, who claimed he was not involved in any robbery.
At 5:50 a.m., police found and recovered a blue full-face mask, two stocking caps, a white T-shirt and pairs of gloves in the 300 block of West William St. The items were found on the ground near the sidewalk and matched the description of items allegedly used in the robbery of the Little Caesar's.
The masks and some of the clothing from the Little Caesar's robbery also appeared similar to items used in an armed robbery at Subway, 151 E. North St., on Monday night. In that instance, two black men wearing masks and wielding handguns allegedly robbed the restaurant around 9:45 p.m.
While interviewing Wilson, he allegedly told police that the trio were also responsible for the Subway robbery, according to court documents. He told officers that in both instances, Street drove from Fort Wayne to Kendallville, then Whitt switching places and took the wheel after arriving at the restaurants while the two men went inside.
