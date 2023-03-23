AVILLA — Parents heading to East Noble Middle School will need to be prepared for construction work for the next two years as work is nearly ready to begin on reconstruction of Drake Road.
Construction crews are ready to start on the $6.58 million project from Main Street to Weston Avenue as soon as next week, which will mean lane restrictions and closures for the next two years on the road in front of the middle school.
The construction will be a headache for middle school parents and students, but the middle school is actually a major reason why Kendallville planned a major road upgrade in that area in the first place.
Chief Finance and Operation Officer Brian Leitch gave an update to the East Noble School Board at its meeting Wednesday night at Avilla Elementary, stating work is set to begin on Monday, with lane restrictions starting April 3.
Crews will begin working on the north side of Drake Road between Weston Avenue and the railroad track first and that north lane will be shut down.
The southbound lane will remain open, however, allowing one-way traffic heading east toward Main Street.
"It will be one-way traffic through the remainder of the construction project," Leitch said.
Parents will still, therefore, be able to access the front entrance of the middle school, use the circular vehicle lanes and come back on Drake Road. However, because of the one-way restriction, they'll be forced to turn right from the parking lot.
"As you come out, the only way you're going to be able to head is east toward town," Leitch explained.
The intersection at Weston Avenue will remain open and a crossing guard presence will be maintained there during construction. Leitch warned that access to the parking lot at Sunset Park may be blocked, so parents who like to park there and have their kids walk to a pickup spot will need to make other arrangements.
Leitch also requested that parents not drop off students on Weston Avenue on the west side of the school.
"Please do not drop your students off on Weston on the west side of the building and have them cross over on the bus lot," Leitch said.
Crews will work on the segment between Weston Avenue and the railroad tracks as the first part of the city's two-year improvement project. Once that segment is done — likely not until the end of this year or into 2024 — then workers will move to work between the railroad at Main Street.
That's just Phase 1 of the project, however. Kendallville also received a federal grant to make similar upgrades on Drake Road from Weston Avenue all the way to S.R. 3, so the western leg of the road will likely be under construction following completion of the first phase.
That could mean four to five years of total work in the area, depending on how time lines work out, Leitch said.
In other business Wednesday, the East Noble School Board:
• Heard public comment from citizens.
Most of the comments were related to the resignation of East Noble Middle School Principal Andy Deming (see adjoining story), but also included comments from Donna Hendrickson, the district's blind and low-vision teacher who gave an update on the students she assists, and Eva Carpenter, who spoke briefly to state that "CRT is racist."
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Kim McKibben, instructional assistant at Rome City Elementary; Ruthanna Easterling, instructional assistant at South Side Elementary; Andrew McCormick, assistant football coach at East Noble High School; Trey Bruce, junior varsity assistant baseball coach at ENHS; Elaine Herbst, sixth-grade girls basketball coach at East Noble Middle School;
Two other resignations, Shawn Kimmel, head girls basketball coach at ENHS and Andrew Deming, principal at East Noble Middle School (effective June 30), were handled each as separate items, passing on 6-1 votes with board member Faye Kline opposing.
Terminations: Cara Tarr, instructional assistant at South Side Elementary.
Reassignments: Jennifer Kitzmiller, from food service assistant at ENHS to instructional assistant at ENHS; Jeremiah Gibson, from Level III technician at East Noble School Corp. to network assistant/technician.
New hires: Alisa Smith, Rome City Elementary interim principal effective May 8 through June 2; Dan Mawell, route driver; Rebecca Colgan, custodian at Wayne Center Elementary; Jeremiah Lee, Level II technician; Tye Bloomfield, assistant football coach at ENHS;Ryan Risedorph, assistant basketball coach at ENHS.
• Heard a presentation from Avilla Elementary staff about its multi-tiered support system program at the school and how it works to teach and reinforce good behaviors in students.
Staff members including Principal Jeff Harper, counselor Natalie Williams, 2nd grade teacher Janelle Owens, special ed and resource teacher Sarah Carpenter and dean of students Robin Peters, spoke about student expectations, red ticket reward programs that recognize students doing a great job and impact on behavior.
The group reported 82% of students have no referrals to the office, while of 64 students who did, 25 only had been called down once.
Most of the behavior referrals are due to "fighting/aggression," which can cover anything from unwanted touching or hitting to brawling, and those are most common in grades K-2. Those behaviors usually fade with intervention as kids get older and become more familiar with the routine of school life.
• Approved a fourth-grade field trip for Wayne Center Elementary to go to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The trip required board approval because students are scheduled to return until after the normal dismissal time.
• Increased the wage for summer maintenance help to $14.25 per hour from $13.50.
• Approved an update to the board's public comment policy to bring it in line with changes in the Indiana Code. State lawmakers last year passed a new bill that requires schools to offer attendees the chance to speak at a meeting, which prior to the law change was at a board's discretion.
East Noble has always offered a public comment period, which has been utilized more frequently over the past two years.
