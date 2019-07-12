KENDALLVILLE — Seven women will be competing Saturday at East Noble High School for the title of Miss Limberlost, along with several other teen and little miss candidates.
Wolcottville’s Madilyn Kazmucha, the 2018 Miss Limberlost, will be passing her crown off to the next winner in Saturday’s pageant at the Cole Auditorium. The competition starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and children 10 years old and younger.
The local competition is a qualifier for the Miss Indiana contest. In this year’s statewide competition, Kazmucha was recognized with the non-finalist talent award as well as the newcomer award.
In the Miss Limberlost contest, seven women will be competing. Those include: Lindsey Brown, a freshman at Indiana University Fort Wayne; Brittany Alwine, a junior at Trine University; Jordan Axel, a junior at the University of Alabama; Myah Romer, a junior at Indiana University Indianapolis; Serenity Corlett, a freshman at Ball State University; Haley Bloom, a senior at East Noble High School; and Hannah Mishler, a senior at Westview Jr./Sr. High School.
In the Miss Limberlost’s Outstanding Teen contest, eight teens will be vying for that title, previously held by Lindsey Limbach of LaGrange, who went on to finish fourth runner-up in the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen contest in June.
Those teen contestants including: Darby Johnson, a sophomore at East Noble High School; Elizabeth Schmidt, a seventh-grader at East Noble Middle School; Emma Ballard, a seventh-grader at East Noble Middle School; Kathleen Peters, a junior at Bishop Dwenger High School; Lynn Strong, a junior at East Noble High School; Madison Grawcock, a seventh-grader at East Noble Middle School; Natalie Bailey, a seventh-grader at East Noble Middle School; and Savannah Langemann, a junior at East Noble High School.
Along with those, 11 young ladies ranging from age 6-11 will compete on stage in the Little Miss Princess contest. Those are: Alexanderya “Alli” Calhoun, Angel Morr, Braylee Lortie, Brystol Lortie, Lyla Griebel, Noelle Berkley, Stella Zabona, Brynn Lortie, Kiana Haley, Sophia Wallace and Sydney Huth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.