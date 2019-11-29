Local girl's sweet shop raises hundreds for Riley Hospital

KENDALLVILLE — It started when Adrianna Gyovai, now 13, was diagnosed with scoliosis about a year ago.
“At that point in time, she was so bad, she couldn’t even be braced,” said Nikki Sturdivant, Gyovai’s mom and a Kendallville resident.
After the initial diagnosis, the family went to Philadelphia and Riley Hospital in Indianapolis for second opinions. Both recommended a spinal fusion surgery for Adrianna.
Sturdivant, a nurse herself, was surprised at the diagnosis. Until she saw X-rays, both she and her daughter had no idea the spine curvature had progressed so far.
“I didn’t realize that schools no longer check for it,” Sturdivant said.
So, mom and daughter plus Adrianna’s sister, Alexis, now 11, came along to Indianapolis for surgery.
The surgery and time out of school and sports took a toll on Adrianna, the isolation upsetting her. Alexis was there for all of it, watching her sister recover.
The two girls had sometimes talked about what they could do to give back to their community, Sturdivant said.
From seeing kids in the hospital at Riley, the idea stuck for Alexis.
“Alexis kind of just wanted to do something in honor of Adriana,” Sturdivant said.
Out of that compassion, Alexis’ Sweet Shop, an online bake sale featuring Alexis’ own goodies, was born.
Alexis has a passion for baking, winning bake-offs and having mom teach her new recipes in the kitchen.
This isn’t too small-scale of an operation, though. The business plan is this: sell baked goods through Facebook, use the money to buy toys and supplies for kids hospitalized at Riley, and donate the remaining money to a good cause.
Most recently, the girls spent about $500 at Walmart of the approximately $800 they raised on gifts for Riley kids.
“They had three carts full of stuff,” Sturdivant said.
They then donated the remainder to a sexual assault center in Fort Wayne.
Alexis’ Sweet Shop isn’t just raising funds, though. It’s raising awareness for scoliosis checking.
Sturdivant said a check can be done in a general wellness exam, and catching a curvature of the spine before puberty could save a child’s health and hundreds of thousands in medical bills.
“Just say, ‘Hey, I have heard a little about scoliosis. Can you make sure you’re checking for it?’” Sturdivant said.
If there is a significant curve, X-rays might be taken from there.
After launching Alexis’ Sweet Shop online, Sturdivant said she has friends who told them they caught scoliosis in their own young kids and are getting it corrected before surgery is needed.
Sturdivant said Alexis and her youngest child, Gregory, who is 4 years old, both have scoliosis, but are early enough that they can be braced to correct it.
As a mom, though, Sturdivant said it makes her proud to see her kids supporting each other through hardships of life, and making a difference for kids together.
“It makes me grateful, because I remember being that age, and I wasn’t that close to my sister,” she said.
