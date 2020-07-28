KENDALLVILLE – The city is preparing to buy pieces of 43 different properties in order to make way for reconstruction of Drake Road.
In total, the city is estimated to spend $258,732 to appraise and purchase necessary right of way in the corridor between Main Street and Weston Avenue.
Kendallville is still working through a multi-year preparation to rebuild Drake Road. The city received a $3.53 million federal grant in 2018 to fund the majority of the estimated $5.1 million project.
Kendallville will completely rebuild the east-west corridor from Main Street to Weston Avenue. That will include building a new wide, multi-use walking path, installing new sidewalks, creating a safe pedestrian crossing at the railroad tracks, tearing out and completely replacing the road surface and installing new curbs and gutters, pouring fresh driveway approaches for homes in the area and installing decorative lighting.
City officials previously said that the scope of work and eventual outcome will look very similar to what was completed on Fairview Boulevard.
Construction isn’t expected to start until 2022.
The project is the first of two phases of work planned for Drake Road. The city plans to reconstruct Drake Road all the way to S.R. 3, but had split the project in half in order to make it more feasible for grant funding. That split was successful, as the city was awarded Phase 1 in 2018 and received $3.6 million in February for Phase 2.
The city will be working with 43 different property owners and will be buying small pieces of land all valued at less than $2,000. In total, the city is expecting to spend about $75,000 total to purchase the land it needs.
Kendallville will actually be spending more in preparation to buy the land than to actually buy it, with approximately $94,000 in expenses for assessment, appraisals and cost estimates.
The Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety unanimously approved the contract to move forward with the right of way purchases.
In other business at Tuesday’s Board of Works meeting, the board approved renewing a 1-year contract for fencing around the former McCray Refrigerator factory lot at a cost of $3,909.60, a slight cost decrease from the price the city paid for the previous year.
The factory burned down in a massive early-morning fire on June 4, 2018. After demolishing the ruins and cleaning up the property over the next few months, Kendallville has had the West Wayne Street lot fenced off to keep out trespassers.
Kendallville did unveil preliminary ideas for how to utilize the empty lot which it now owns — by installing a pocket park and solar field and saving a portion of the land for possible future expansion of the wastewater treatment plant — although no plans have become more concrete since.
The city also approved authorizations to hire three probationary police officers, Clinton Custer, Brody Fretz and Dakota Dellahan.
Kendallville currently has four open officer positions it is trying to fill in order to get its roster back up to full staff.
