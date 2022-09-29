KENDALLVILLE — The state is allowing local governments to grow their annual spending up to 5% in 2023 and Kendallville is using the larger-than-usual growth figure to hit its priorities hard.
Kendallville is working toward a $13.65 million budget in property tax funds for 2023 as well as $5.8 million in non-property tax funds, as Mayor Suzanne Handshoe laid down five goals for next year's spending plan.
This year's growth quotient — the percentage the state allows local governments to increase their tax levies, which are the amount of taxes needed to be raised to support service — is 5% this year, a far cry from post-Great Recession days when communities were hemmed in at less than 3%.
Kendallville is going bigger and bolder than just that 5%, relying on its big cushion of reserve cash to fund its priorities.
"We felt we should adapt the growth," Handshoe said. "The reserves we have worked so hard to attain should support our request."
At the Kendallville City Council meeting Sept. 20, Handshoe laid out five main goals of the 2023 spending plan, which were:
• Rewarding and keeping employees
• Continuing to fund the former McCray Refrigerator factory clean up
• Funding Drake Road Phases 1 and 2 engineering and construction
• Purchasing a new ladder truck for the fire department
• Maximizing every Community Crossings grant opportunity to support road maintenance
Amid high inflation but with large assessed value growth and a big growth quotient, many governments are seizing the opportunity to hike employee wages and Kendallville is no exception.
Kendallville's 2023 budget will including 5% raises for most employees.
"All of our employees continue to work hard for our citizens. The finance committee agrees this raise is well deserved."
Kendallville is funding another $225,000 debt payment for money it hard to borrow in 2018 to pay for cleanup of the McCray Refrigerator factory after the building burning in a massive June fire that year.
The city ended up with a $1.3 million bill for the removal and engaged in a six-year loan through Campbell & Fetter Bank in May 2019 at 2.78% interest, meaning the city will still have the McCray debt hanging on its budget throught the middle of the 2020s.
The Board of Works and Public Safety budiget is also sporting a $1.4 million line item for Phase 1 construction of Drake Road from Main Street to Weston Avenue, a project that will kick off next year and span two seasons, as well as continuing engineering expenses for Phase 2 from Weston Avenue to S.R. 3 that is expected to start after Phase 1 completes.
The city is also funding a down payment on a new ladder truck for the Kendallville Fire Department, after Chief Jeremy McKinley informed the city in January that he was going to start shopping a replacement for Tower 10, which is nearing 20 years old.
And lastly, Kendallville's local road and street and motor vehicle highway budtgets combine for about $1.72 million, with the city aiming to continue going after $1 million maximum annual awards from the state's Community Crossings grant.
The cost of those grants have gone up as of this year, as Kendallville's population tipped over 10,000 residents, putting it into the "large" municipality grouping that requires a 50% match on state funds, as opposed to its previous split of 75% grant dollars for just 25% match.
All said and done, while the max levy growth is 5%, Kendallville is looking for a 17.91% overall budget growth next year, with a 26.8% increase in its general fund that accounts for $9.05 million of the city's total budget.
That being said, Kendallville sits on millions in reserves. During her State of the City address back in February, Handshoe noted the city finished 2021 with $22.7 million in its funds, including $14.8 million invested for "uncertain times."
Ultimately the state has final say in budgets. Once submitted, the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance reviews the budgets and can approve them as-is or require units to cut back some of their figures to keep within expected tax ratios.
