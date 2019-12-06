ALBION — Lucas Deck has known about cancer since he was 7.
Maybe he didn’t understand exactly what it was, but he got a good grasp on the gravity of it when his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009.
“We went through financial issues like medical bills, all that stuff, like everyone would,” Deck said, noting that his mom has been in remission since 2011.
So, when news began to spread throughout the school that his calculus teacher Brian Gillespie was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Deck understood.
“We knew he’d been sick for about a year. He’s been coughing for a long time, so we were kind of suspectful when he was getting all these tests done,” he said.
So, Deck took action and set up a GoFundMe to help Gilespie’s family with medical bills.
“I actually didn’t tell him I was going to make it,” Deck said.
But when Gillespie found out, Deck said it made him incredibly grateful.
“He said that it brought tears to his eyes,” Deck said.
As of Thursday, the GoFundMe had reached $1,020 of its $2,500 goal, and some donors throughout the community left notes of encouragement on the page.
“He’s impacted me and many other students. I’ll be praying for him every step of the way,” Elizabeth Stayner said.
“Prayers to you Mr. Gillespie! Show cancer who’s boss!” Katie Pulver said.
From there, Deck said he started brainstorming other fundraisers he could do with the Central Noble boys basketball team, since he was a starter until he tore his ACL this season.
Central Noble Jr./Sr. High school co-principal Shawn Hoover said she’s been working with Deck and the team to suss out what Gillsepie’s family needed and what was possible for the school to help with.
“I just said, as we’re planning to go forward, let’s just make sure that whatever we do is something that they need and that will be helpful to them and not more of a burden,” Hoover said.
In addition to the GoFundMe, Central Noble’s National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society also held fundraisers, and school staff is helping out with meals and gift cards during Gillespie’s 12 weeks of treatment.
“Everyone has just kind of stepped up and said, ‘Here’s what we can do. Here’s our part,’” Hoover said. “It’s kind of just all come together.”
With fundraising and support circling around the school for Gillespie, Deck still feels it’s important to do for others what he wishes people could have done for his mom.
“Even if it’s like 90% curable, cancer is cancer,” Deck said. “I just want to be part of something bigger than myself.”
Adn Hoover said Gillespie is doing well in treatment.
“He plans to return as soon as he’s strong enough,” she said.
