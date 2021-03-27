SHIPSHEWANA — Two equestrian teams from Shipshewana took home top honors at the Interscholastic Equestrian Association regional competition held last Saturday at the Green Bridge Farm in Star City.
Two Shipshewana Fox Run Stable equestrian teams took home the IEA competition’s top honors. Both the high school and middle school teams finished in first place, and will now advance to a show in May at the Texas Rose Horse Park near Tyler, Texas. They will be joined for that competition by 10 other teams from across the country.
The IEA holds dressage regional shows across the country where the top scoring riders and teams compete for the first place slot in order to advance to the finals for the chance to be named IEA National Dressage Champion.
Saturday’s competition was made up of the best dressage riders in the region, and rides admitted going into the arena was stressful because they understood only the competition’s first-place winner would advance. To add to contest’s complexity, riders’ horses were randomly selected for them through a draw process, so most riders competing were on horses that they had never ridden before.
Dressage, said Jean Martin, one of two coaches for the Fox Run teams, is considered one of the most competitive Olympic events. Martin added that dressage is a precision sport where horse and rider must work together seamlessly to perform movements that appear effortless and that flow gracefully from one step to the next. Martin added that riding takes a high level of athleticism and remarkable communication between horse and rider.
Fox Run has placed teams in the national IEA competition before, but never placed high school and middle school teams in the nationals in the same year.
“The girls worked very hard,” Martin said. “I’m so proud of them.”
She explained the journey to this championship was years in the making. Fox Run dressage riders practice all year long perfecting their skills and improving their communicate with the horse.
Fox Run Dressage team riders, ranging in age from 9-19, are Sami Scigouski, Katie Whittern, Hannah Mast, Saige Wheatley, Delaney Williams, Reagen Reeves, Madden Stemm, Evan Martin and Alisyn Tetzloff.
In addition to Martin, Kasi Huver also coaches Fox Run equestrian
