LAGRANGE — Cassie Monroe has been named the director of nursing at Life Care Center of LaGrange.
Monroe recently spent three years working as the director of nursing for the Ross Memorial Health Care Center in Kennesaw, Georgia. She worked there for 11 years in total, and has been a registered nurse for 13 years.
“I did not just land in long-term care,” said Monroe. “I chose long-term care. I saw my grandparents almost every day for 35 years.”
Originally from Sturgis, Michigan, Monroe earned her associate’s degree in applied science in nursing. She currently resides in Sturgis with her husband, Matthew. They have four children and two grandchildren.
“We are excited about working with Cassie because of her experience and passion to serve the senior population and her commitment to working side by side with the nursing staff that takes care of our seniors,” said Leah Bennett, executive director of the Life Care Center of LaGrange”
Life Care Center of LaGrange, located at the intersection of C.R. 0770 N and C.R. 075 E, across the road of Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School. It’s one of 15 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Indiana managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states.
For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.
