ALBION — Candy Myers walked the halls of Noble County government for the final time Friday, capping off a career of 35 years in public service. She was greeted by well-wishers at a snack-food reception in the lobby of the beautiful new Government Annex shortly before new officials were sworn in.
Myers retired after serving 10 years as recorder and 24 years as Noble County clerk, along with some part-time work floating among several departments.
“Noble County has been very good to us,” Myers said as family and coworkers snapped her picture. She said her family moved to Noble County from Whitley County when her husband got a teaching job.
Myers said a highlight of her time in the county clerk’s office was handling details for the elections, noting that it was a team effort.
“We worked together with others, it was fun and it made it tolerable,” she said.
She said she gained extensive experience in the 1980s when she “floated around” in each department, doing part-time or seasonal work. That experience helped her be more effective as an elected official, she said.
Myers never intended to serve in county government for more than three decades. She originally was a hairdresser, holding her license for more than 50 years. She keeps her license current, just in case.
Myers said she was looking forward to not having to be at work by 8 a.m., but had no specific plans beyond that.
