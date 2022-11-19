KENDALLVILLE — Pam Younce is as excited as a kid waiting for Santa about the brand-new, impressive light display for this year’s Windmill Winter Wonderland at the Mid-America Windmill Museum, 732 S. Allen Chapel Road.
“Bethlehem-Tis the Reason for the Season” will be revealed when the annual holiday light show opens for two weekends on Dec. 2, 3 and 4, and again on Dec. 9, 10 and 11. Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Admission is $5 per person, with children age 12 and younger admitted free.
The “Bethlehem” display is massive — 47 feet long and 17 feet high — with all LED lights. The whole display is 26 separate pieces, with eight pieces just to create the “Bethlehem” building. The display also has a camel, an angel and a donkey in addition to the central characters of the Nativity.
The display fills the whole north field of the museum grounds.
“It took 16 people to hold it up while other stabilized it. We are really excited,” Younce said. “It’s going to be gorgeous.”
Museum volunteers have worked for six weekends to install the many displays and wrap 21 windmill towers with lights. Younce said the volunteers still have the finishing touches to do, along with connecting the displays to electricity at the last minute.
Younce said she is encouraging churches to come to view the new “Bethlehem” display. Because of the new Nativity display, the Independent Gospel Church in Ashley will not present its live Nativity this year.
Instead, the church will have a table in Baker Hall with other crafters, food concessions and Santa to give away gift cards and Bibles. Children can talk with Santa, who has goody bags for all children age 11 and younger.
Children age 11 and younger are eligible to enter their names in a drawing for three bicycles provided by the museum. The drawing will be held Dec. 11, the last evening of the display; children need not be present to win.
Younce changes the layout of the lighted displays every year and created “little themes” with the displays already in hand. Among this years’ themes are aviation, a golf coure and putting green, and the Minions.
A “Dancing Tree” is animated with moving lights to popular Christmas songs such as “Blue Christmas” by Elvis Presley.
Younce said Windmill Winter Wonderland is an annual tradition for many families, with visitors coming from Ohio, Michigan and all over Indiana. Some become friends with the volunteers.
“One couple comes to it ever year and finds me,” Younce said. “They drive 2 ½ hours.”
