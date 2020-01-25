KENDALLVILLE – Beginning in February, Parkview Noble Hospital will be changing the hours for the building’s main lobby entrance.
Monday through Friday, the entrance will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday hours will be 6 a.m. to noon, and the main lobby will be closed on Sundays.
During the off-hours, patients, visitors and co-workers will enter through the Emergency Department entrance.
“The decision to modify the hours of our main lobby is a change that has evolved naturally through our ongoing safety evaluation process,” said Gary Adkins, president of Parkview Noble Hospital. “Visiting hours will continue to be open-ended. The only change will be the entrance to be used. When the main entrance is closed, everyone will come in through the emergency entrance, where they will be asked to sign in and will receive a visitor’s tag.”
The new hours will take effect Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Signage at the main entrance will direct people to the Emergency Department entrance when the main lobby is closed.
