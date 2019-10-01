LAGRANGE — Corn School is back in LaGrange for the 114th straight year.
Work crews started moving in Monday setting up tents, booths, rides and attractions along Detroit Street in downtown LaGrange. Downtown LaGrange is the centerpiece of the annual celebration.
Corn School officially kicks off today at 6 p.m. when the midway officially opens. The local fall celebration is packed with events aimed at entertaining the whole family. Corn School runs through Saturday night.
Corn School begins this year with two events, the Beautiful Baby contest and the Cutest Critter contest, at 6 p.m. today in the LaGrange County Courthouse gazebo. An antique and classic car cruise-in also takes place in the Farmers State Bank parking lot, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday night’s parade celebrates LaGrange County’s civic organization and collectable cars. That parade starts marching down the streets of LaGrange at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s celebration kicks off with the midway opening at 4 p.m. Corn School’s annual kiddie parade starts at 7:30 p.m. Also, the preliminary round of the Miss Corn School contest starts at 8 p.m. at the courthouse gazebo. LaGrange County’s Citizen of the Year will be announced around 8:30 p.m. at the gazebo.
The winner of this year’s Corn School scarecrow contest will be awarded Thursday afternoon. Also, the ribbons will be awarded for the winners in the farm, flowers and baked goods competition.
Thursday night’s parade takes to the streets starting at 7:30 p.m. It celebrates LaGrange County schools. The final round of the Miss Corn School contest starts at 8 p.m. at the LaGrange County Courthouse gazebo. Miss Corn School 2019 will be crowned later Thursday evening.
Friday, the Little Miss Corn School contest starts at the LaGrange County Courthouse gazebo at 6 p.m. Friday’s parade honors veterans as well as LaGrange County fire departments, emergency medical technicians and police departments.
Corn School wraps up, starting off with a big parade that takes to the streets at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Muwendo Children’s Choir will perform from the stage at the LaGrange County Courthouse gazebo starting at 3 p.m. and a garden tractor pulling contest kicks off at 4 p.m.
