ALBION — Filing for the 2020 primary opened Wednesday and nine local candidates submitted paperwork on the first day.
Already, a Republican primary contest for county clerk has arisen.
Tammy Bremer, a current deputy in the clerk’s office, and Jennifer Cummins, a Noble County Sheriff’s Department transport officer and former court bailiff, both filed for the clerk’s job.
Both are new candidates as the seat will be open, since current clerk Shelley Mawhorter cannot run again due to a two-term limit.
Other candidates, all Republicans, who filed Wednesday included:
• Shelley Mawhorter, treasurer
• Gary Leatherman*, District 2 commissioner
• Anita Hess*, District 3 commissioner
• Mary Wysong*, county council at-large
• Randolph (Randy) A. Sexton*, surveyor
• Steven C. Hagen*, Superior Court II judge
* indicates incumbent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.