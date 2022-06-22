SYRACUSE — The Ligonier Lions Club may be the smallest club in Noble County, but their roar is mighty. The Ligonier Lions led the pack in Noble County with their community service projects and member recruitment.
Steve Kramer, zone chairman for the five Lions Clubs in Noble County, led the year-end celebration Monday night at a dinner cruise aboard the S.S. Lily Pad II on Lake Wawasee. He handed out awards and installed new officers for 2022-23.
“Ligonier led Noble County in eyeglass recycling,” Kramer said. “You also had the highest percentage of membership growth, adding four new members with one member pending.”
Brian Rasler, chairman of the eyeglass recycling project, was named the club’s Lion of the Year. Rasler is also chair of the accessibility ramp project, and active on the bloodmobile committee
Albion Lions Club added nine new members, but is a larger club so the percentage of growth is smaller. Kramer said.
Ligonier Lions Club was number 2 in the number of service projects the club had, despite its smaller size.
With that, Kramer named Ligonier the Noble County Lions Club of the Year. Phil Fought was anointed Lion of the Year for the Noble County Zone.
Kramer said Fought was there every time he was needed, doing communications and social media for the club, working with Rasler on eyeglasses recycling, or on the scholarship committee.
“Phil came up with our slogan, ‘Together We Serve Noble county Better,’” Kramer said.
New officers were sworn in aboard the S.S. Lily Pad II after a dinner of ham and baked steak. Officers for 2022-23 are president Larry Stahly, first vice president Troy Mullins, second vice president Doug Barnhydt, secretary Phil Fought, treasurer Dennis Butler, chaplain Harlan Hite and Tail Twister Kent Saggars, who is the immediate past president.
Saggars said his personal goal has always been to recruit new members to the Ligonier Lions Club, founded in 1955. In addition to the club’s signature projects — the pancake breakfast for the Marshmallow Festival on Labor Day and the citrus fruit sale between Thanksgiving and Christmas — Saggars said the Ligonier Lions give away many scholarships and the club is the caretaker of the Jerry Wellman Scholarship, established in memory of a past president who died in 2018.
This year, Ligonier Lions awarded eight scholarships of $600 each, and three Wellman scholarships of $3,000 each.
Ligonier Lions also build accessibility ramps for persons who need them, supplying free labor and engineering and using donated lumber and materials.
Phil Fought, named Lion of the Year for the Noble County Zone, said he joined the Ligonier Lions about six years ago because he had heard about all the good things the club does for the community, and then witnessed it firsthand. He was nearing retirement then and thinking about what to do next.
“I keep busy, I feel good and I do good, in the community,” he said.
Fought’s goal is also about growing the membership. He brought in three new members in 2021.
Upcoming Ligonier Lions Club projects include working at the concession stand in Kenney Park every Thursday night through the end of July, and its annual golf outing this Saturday at noon at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville.
Besides serving up pancakes at the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival, the club sponsors a cornhole tournament on Sunday, Sept. 4.
