KENDALLVILLE — Today, Kendallville will find out whether it's won a single $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant.
After an initial two-week delay from the original award day of Aug. 27, the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to set to award the grant today.
Kendallville is one of the five finalists vying for the new pilot program grant. After being selected as a finalist out of 25 initial entries, the city had a site visit with OCRA grant selects and other state partners on Aug. 11 to make its pitch.
The grant can be used to make historically appropriate renovations to building facades and the winner will also be partnered with organizations including Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Humanities to work on historic preservation guidelines and management, as well as cultural and humanities projects in the community.
Kendallville is in the running for the grant along with Jasper, a southern Indiana city a little bigger than Kendallville, and three other smaller communities including Attica, Brookville and Cambridge City.
If selected, Kendallville plans to use the $2 million to work toward goals including renovating one or more “demonstration blocks” of buildings in downtown as statement pieces for historic preservation renovations, spurring second-floor development of downtown buildings, establishing a cultural/historical trail highlighting famous Kendallville figures and city history, and running programming to help building owners carry on historic preservation and building upgrades long-term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.