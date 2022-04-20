ALBION — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after a lengthy police pursuit Friday that started in Kendallville and ended at the Indiana-Ohio state line on U.S. 6.
Justin M. Snawder was taken into custody at 8:32 a.m. Friday and booked into the Noble County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; false identity statement, a Class B misdemeanor; operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Snawder was initially held without bond.
At an initial hearing Monday, Noble County Superior Court I Judge Steve Clouse appointed the public defender’s office to represent Snawder. Snawder’s bond was set at $20,000.
Snawder remained in the custody of the Noble County Jail as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a confinement officer.
His next court date will be at 10:30 a.m. on June 21.
Friday’s incident began when Indiana State Police Trooper John Silver attempted to stop a black Chevrolet passenger car in the area of S.R. 3 and Lisbon Road for a broken tail light and failure to signal lane changes, court documents allege.
Silver activated his emergency lights and siren but the Chevrolet sped away. The pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph, according to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case.
State Police officials terminated the pursuit, according to police radio traffic, but Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Dakota Dellahan received permission to proceed from Sgt. Nate Stahl as speeds decreased to 60-70 mph and traffic thinned out.
The pursuit continued east on U.S. 6 to Edgerton, Ohio. The Chevrolet then headed back west.
Stop sticks were utilized, disabling the Chevrolet at the Indiana/Ohio state line, north of U.S. 6. Arresting officers on scene included Dellahan and deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.