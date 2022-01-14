KENDALLVILLE — If you’re looking for high quality used furniture for an affordable price, a new store in downtown Kendallville may have what you’re looking for.
One of the latest new businesses to open up in the downtown area in the past year, “100 Main” is a new furniture store that specializes in affordability and quality that the big box stores don’t offer.
100 Main considers itself a second hand furniture store, where people can go and finds different types of furniture like sofas and china cabinets that are hard to find anywhere else.
Chris Michaels, who owns the store with his wife, Susan Michaels, and her mother, Joyce Morrison, said they like having hard wood furniture available at their store for sale since it’s hard to come by in other places.
“We have some hand made things here as well like the nuts we make ourselves and sell at our store,” Chris said.
The store also has a downstairs area that they plan to open up in the near future to specialize in furniture for basements and recreation rooms. They are doing renovations in that area like putting in new flooring and getting it prepared to be a showroom.
The store opened on Sept. 11, 2021, the same day downtown Kendallville hosted a car show.
Many have been coming to 100 Main particularly due to ongoing issues with the country’s supply chain, which has led to things like furniture taking longer to arrive at the big box stores.
He said customers have told him that they estimated wait time for new furniture at the big box stores is nearly 6-8 months due to the supply chain issues.
“We’ve heard from people about the long waits they’re experiencing at other places, so people love our store since they don’t have to face those issues,” he said.
They first got interested in opening up a store on Main Street back in early 2020, but then opening up the business halted due to the pandemic shutting businesses down.
Susan said although the pandemic delayed the opening, it gave them the time to do remodeling at their store and get what items they want to sell.
“We went to virtual auctions during that time and we were able to get a lot of work done,” she said. “I generally have an eye for things that will last.”
The store gets its furniture from a variety of places like auctions or from people selling quality items locally.
He said they focus on filling spaces in their store with inventory.
Since opening back in September, 100 Main has seen its daily business getting steadily higher. He said they did very well in December when people came in to look for Christmas items.
“We’ve seen collectors come in here and look for things and more people are hearing about our store through word of mouth,” he said.
They have made the effort to help people recognize their business on Main Street by putting up signs outside of the building for people to see going by, which he said has helped.
The owners of 100 Main also did some renovations to their building like remodeling the office area and bathroom at their store. They fixed up the building’s flooring and outside stairs, which they used a façade grant from the city for redoing the stairs.
“Our goal for this store is to get people to shop locally and become more of a destination spot in the city,” he said. “We hope this recognition will generate more traffic to our store.”
The general feedback they get from customers who walk in has been largely positive.
“Often time, people will come here because they are curious about what we have in our inventory,” Morrison said.
Another thing that 100 main plans to offer more in the future is customized furniture. Susan took an old children’s table and installed a chalkboard in it for young kids to draw on.
She said she wants to create furniture that is one of a kind.
“Currently, I’m working on some old lamps I have and revamping them to be Harley-Davidson themed,” she said.
Their next venture for the store will be to start selling items online to help grow their business even larger.
“This is something we are serious about and were here to say,” Morrison said.
