KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville is invisting downtown stakeholders to a public meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the possibility of seeking a $2 million downtown revitalization grant.
City leaders are hoping to share information about the new program, which could bring $2 million in new funds over a two-year period.
The meeting will take place Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at City Hall, with discussion about the city seeking a PreservINg Main Street grant opportunity through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The grant is a new partnership between OCRA and historic preservation organizations Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Humanities.
"PreservINg Main Street is a multi-faceted community development program designed to build a sustainable historic preservation community ethic, build local capacity for local Main Street programs, and serve as a comprehensive downtown revitalization model," the state website states. "This program will provide eligible Indiana Main Street communities with an additional 'tool' in their economic vitality toolbox that will help stimulate local economies using an innovative funding mechanism to preserve downtown historic buildings."
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the grant opportunity to downtown building owners and businesses to not only answer questions but also gauge overall interest in the program.
In order to be eligible for the grant at all, communities must have aNational Register downtown historic district, of which there are only 71 in the state currently.
Outside of Kendallville, Albion, Auburn, Angola and Columbia City are the only other communities in northeast Indiana to have such a designation.
Communities must also have an OCRA-approved Main Street organization — which Kendallville does in its Experience the Heart of Kendallville group — and align partners not just from city government but also the Main Street organization, the local community foundation and building/business owners in the downtown.
The city and Main Street organization would be required to provide 10% in matching funds — $200,000 — toward the project.
"(Two million dollars) in (Community Development Block Grant) funds will be used for transformational facade and building improvements over the two years," OCRA notes. "Building owners will work with an architect to submit renderings following an OCRA determined application process. OCRA and Indiana Landmarks will partner to score and award applications."
Aside from the building improvements, the program would also seek to establish some local controls for historic preservation in the affected area.
Indiana Landmarks will work with the Main Street organization and the building/business owners to provide training and conditions assessments for preservation projects in downtown and the city would work with Indiana Landmarks and OCRA Program Director will assist in using the Indiana state enabling law and model ordinance to develop and adopt a local preservation ordinance, formation of a preservation commission and designation of a downtown local historic district within the first 18 months.
While Experience the Heart of Kendallville does have a design committee as one of its functions, Kendallville and its downtown owners have, in the past, shown resistance to more formalized historic preservation standards in the downtown.
While city officials have wanted to maintain the historic look of downtown Kendallville, leaders have balked at opportunities to set ordinances or other restrictions that would control what type of improvements can or can't be made to buildings, even despite displeasure with some of the choices building owners have made in the past when doing repair or renovation work.
If the city wants to get in on this year's grant application, it will have to move rapidly.
The program opened May 3 and applications are due to the state by June 18. Finalists would be announced by July 2 with an award winner named July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.