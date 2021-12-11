ALBION — The tax rate for the Noble County Public Library is expected to decrease in 2022, the library board learned Thursday night.
Library director Sandy Petrie said state officials had approved the library’s proposed 2022 budget. The estimated tax rate will decrease from $0.0815 per $100 of assessed evaluation to $0.0691 per $100 of assessed evaluation.
Petrie’s job title will also change in 2022. The board agreed to change her title from “director” to “executive director” of the library system as of Jan. 1. 2022.
The title change for library professionals is a trend discussed at a recent meeting of area library directors with state Sen. Sue Glick, Petrie said. Petrie made it clear she was not seeking the title change, but the board agreed with the change anyway.
Petrie explained that the move came out of discussions among library leaders on how to raise the image and credibility of directors in the community and with state politicians. Directors must have a master’s degree and often oversee multiple branch libraries in their system, and “executive director” accurately reflects that status.
The board approved the 2022 compensation plan and resolution. Petrie said the library’s cash flow was in the black for 2021, primarily because of staff turnover.
A public comment policy and bylaws change passed on their second readings. The board approved
Lori Sprague will serve as board president in 2022 alongside vice president Julia Petersen, secretary Reta Sherwin, and treasurer Ashley Libben. Gwen Jones is immediate past president.
The board finished its last meeting for 2021 with some housekeeping chores, approving the annual reviews of the bylaws, computer policy and capital assets-depreciation policy; and renewal of the treasurer’s bond, Overdrive combine consortium, and Newspaper Archive.
