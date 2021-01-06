GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union's Brittany Kehr has been promoted to assistant vice president of consumer sales, David Dekker, senior vice president of consumer services, announced.
Kehr will continue overseeing Interra’s virtual branch while also taking on the responsibilities of incorporating new innovative digital strategy platforms.
Kehr has been a part of the Interra team since 2009. She has held a variety of different roles at the credit union and has received several promotions during her tenure with Interra. Previously, she held the dual position of virtual branch and contact center manager. Kehr said she looks forward to tackling this new challenge as assistant vice president.
“At Interra, we strive to provide exceptional service at every level to our members,” Kehr said. “To provide exceptional service, you have to continually look at efficient ways to better serve members,” she added. “Staying member-focused and putting their needs at the forefront really allows us to continually grow in the way we provide services both in-person and virtually,” said Kehr.
Originally from Bristol, Kehr is a Northridge High School graduate. She currently resides in Goshen with her husband, Evan, and their daughter.
Interra, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.2 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving nearly 85,000 members. Interra currently operates 15 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana and via a suite of robust electronic services at interracu.com.
