KENDALLVILLE — Police officers from Kendallville and the Indiana State Police rushed to East Noble High School to help deal with an out of control student in the special needs section of the school late Friday morning.
No one, including the student, was injured in the incident, according to Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters.
The student was self harming, according to Waters, and when the teacher in the room attempted to intervene, the situation escalated. Kendallville Police Department Sgt. John Dixon, the school's resource officer, was called to the room, and he requested additional backup at 10:28 a.m. because he was unsure of what the situation in the room was.
Dixon was able to restrain the student before other officers arrived.
Waters said the student was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
