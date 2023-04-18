ALBION — Central Noble High School wants the student who have left to study online or at home to get back into the fold. But the benefits of a new program approved Monday may far exceed a simple outreach program.
The Central Noble school board unanimously approved the creation of the Central Noble Digital Academy, an online alternative to traditional in-school learning.
Beginning next school year, Central Noble will be offering a way for students who have chosen to be home schooled or take part in other online alternatives to become Cougars again.
“We want to pull kids who are out there,” Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School Guidance Counselor Vicki Knepper told the board. “It’s a good opportunity for our community. We twant them to be CN Cougars again — a place to call home.”
Students enrolled in the Central Noble Virtual Academy would be considered part of the fold, counting toward the school’s state enrollment figures and capable of participating in extracurricular activities such as school clubs, band, sports and attend prom.
All of the coursework meets state standards. All courses are taught by teachers licensed by the state.
According to Knepper, the high school has identified approximately 25 students who have left the school in the last couple of years to either home school or participate in another online educational program.
Some left because of the coronavirus, according to Superintendent Robby Morgan, while others simply felt home schooling or online learning was a better option.
The program, the first of its type for this area, will be run through the Indiana Online Academy, which will provide the curriculum.
The device fee will be $75, with an additional $75 insurance charge applicable. Students would be charged $35 per course.
“It’s a lot cheaper than what you’re paying or home-schooling (curriculum),” Central Noble Schools Business Manager Tyler Osenbaugh said.
Families can apply for a free or reduced fee schedule by filling out an application available at the school.
The wide variety of courses offered available through the Indiana Online Academy will also allow Central Noble students the opportunity to take some high level courses currently not available at Central Noble. Hybrid enrollees would be permissible to allow for such additional course work, according to Jr./Sr. High School Principal Shawn Hoover.
The corporation does not want to lose traditional in-building learners, but wants to provide a connectivity to students who were formerly enrolled but have chosen alternative learning options.
Out-of-district transfer students will be accepted, once they have officially transferred, but that’s not the purpose of offering the Central Noble Dighital Academy.
“We’re not out to steal kids from other districts,” Morgan said.
The Central Noble Digital Academy would be run on a two-semester schedule. Students who accumulate three absences or are behind in more than three assignment in the first two weeks of the program would be asked to return to in-person learning. Students are generally enrolled in five online courses as part of the academy.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The board congratulated Grant Coordinator Jamie Howard and Central Noble Primary School Principal Brad Targgart for receiving a $137,000 grant from Group Dekko to help fund a multi-tiered support staff member at the primary for three years. The multi-tiered support staff member is tasked with helping to bring students who are behind up to speed with their learning.
The school currently has the position funded through special state monies. But those state monies will run out at the end of this school year.
• Morgan and Osenbaugh thanked Dexter Axle employees for helping to contribute to the corporation’s school lunch deficit program.
The program has been running in the red as the corporation’s meal provider has been eating the cost for students who have fallen behind in their meal accounts.
The corporation has also received donations from other businesses, individuals and groups.
“”We are very appreciative of our community,” Morgan said. “Albion is a great community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.