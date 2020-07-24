Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Kyler M. Baron, 20, of the 5100 block of East Hopewell Road, Avilla, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Baron was held on $2,500 bond.
Marcy M. Bolland, 41, of the 7100 block of Harwick Lane, North Richland Hills, Texas, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bolland was held without bond.
Ronnie S. Campbell, 49, of the 11200 block of North S.R. 9, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Campbell was held on $1,500 bond.
Rodney E. Duvall, 50, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony. Duvall was held on $2,500 bond.
Stalon J. Green, 27, of the 1200 block of Fulton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Stalon was held on $1,000 bond.
Juan A. Hernandez Najera, 34, of the 3000 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for which no charging information was provided and a body attachment warrant. Najera was held on $2,500 cash bond.
Brandon K. Hurst, 20, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Hurst was held on $2,500 bond.
Cody J. Parrett, 19, of the 4700 block of North C.R. 450W, Columbia City, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Parrett was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeremy R Tackitt, 39, of the 3200 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Tackitt was held on $1,000 bond.
Katlyn E. Walton, 28, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Walton was held on $2,500 bond.
